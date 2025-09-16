Amber Enterprises hits record high on healthy outlook; zooms 82% in 1 year

Amber Enterprises India share price today:

Shares of Amber Enterprises India hit a record high at ₹8,299.50, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on a healthy business outlook. The stock price of the household appliances company has surpassed its previous high of ₹8,174.4, touched on August 1, 2025.

In the past one month, Amber Enterprises has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past one year, the stock zoomed 82 per cent, as against a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Company overview, outlook Amber Enterprises is a prominent player in the Indian AC industry. The company specialises in manufacturing residential and commercial air conditioning systems, deep freezers, and industrial refrigeration products. Amber is further diversifying its Electronics and Mobility segments through acquisitions and joint ventures (JVs). In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the consolidated revenue grew by 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹3,449 crore and operating Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹263 crore and profit after tax of ₹106 crore, recording a 42 per cent growth over previous year. The operating Ebitda margin was impacted due to divisional mix and product mix. However, the management expects the consolidated margins to be in the range of 8 per cent to 9 per cent by FY26 end.

The performance of the electronics division was driven by both printed circuit board assemblies and bare printed circuit board vertical spanning across the customer segments in consumer durables, hearables and wearables, telecom, automotive, energy meters, and defence. The management remains optimistic about outperforming the room air conditioner (RAC) industry growth by a factor of 10 per cent to 12 per cent for the year, supported by a strong portfolio of finished goods and components to a diversified customer base. ALSO READ: Euro Pratik Sales IPO opens: Analysts recommend long-term buy; here's why Driven by rising per capita income, the Indian RAC market is expected to grow significantly to reach 30-35 million units by financial year 2029-30, up from 14 million units currently. This anticipated growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15–20 per cent, is further supported by low market penetration and a fundamental shift in consumer perception, with RACs increasingly viewed as essential rather than luxury products, Amber said in its FY25 annual report.

PL Capital initiates coverage on Amber with ‘BUY’ rating with a target of ₹9,782 On August 28, 2025, the brokerage firm PL Capital initiated coverage on Amber with ‘Buy’ rating and SOTP-based target price of ₹9,782, valuing its consumer durables segment at 25x EV/Ebitda Sep-27E, which implies 24x EV/Ebitda Sep’27E and 50x Sep’27E earnings. Analysts believe Amber is poised for healthy long-term growth on the back of diversification of the consumer durables segment beyond RACs, improved capacity utilisation and broader product offerings across segments, capacity expansion, entry into the fast-growing PCB market, and a strong order book of ₹5,000 crore in the Electronics segment, revival in the Mobility segment, backed by a robust ₹2,000 crore order book, product diversification, and execution of delayed projects, and market leadership in RAC contract manufacturing.