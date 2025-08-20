Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 312.28 crore

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 52.43% to Rs 18.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 312.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales312.28255.32 22 OPM %10.359.99 -PBDT24.5117.89 37 PBT22.4715.72 43 NP18.5212.15 52

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Mumbai Rains Stocks to Watch Today ETFs To Buy Who is Manika Vishwakarma Gold-Silver Price Today Who is Sudershan Reddy Mangal Electrical IPO Upcoming Q1 Results Upcoming IPO 2025
