Wednesday, July 30, 2025
GNG Electronics posts bumper debut on bourses; shares list at 50% premium

GNG Electronics shares listed at ₹355 per share on the National Stocks Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹118 per share or nearly 49.79 per cent over the issue price of ₹237 per share

GNG Electronics IPO listing, GNG Electronics share price today: Shares of laptops and desktops refurbisher GNG Electronics made a solid D-Street debut on Wednesday, July 30, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).  
GNG Electronics shares listed at ₹355 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a premium of ₹118 or approximately 49.79 per cent over the issue price of ₹237.
 
On the BSE, the shares debuted slightly lower at ₹350, reflecting a premium of ₹113 or around 47.68 per cent.
 
GNG Electronics IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of GNG Electronics were trading at ₹327 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹90 or 37.97 percent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  ALSO READ: M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?
 

GNG Electronics IPO details

GNG Electronics IPO comprised a fresh issue of 17 million equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Sharad Khandelwal, Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal, and Amiable Electronics Private Limited divesting up to 2.67 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹60.44 crore. It was available at a price band of ₹225-237 per share, with a lot size of 63 equity shares from July 23 till July 25, 2025.

The public offering received an overwhelming response from the investors with it getting oversubscribed by 147.93 times riding on the back of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 266.21 times the portion reserved for them. The basis of allotment was finalized on July 28, 2025. The company has set the issue price at ₹237 per share.
 
GNG Electronics, on its red herring prospectus (RHP), has said that it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to the selling promoters. The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. GNG Electronics will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 

About GNG Electronics

Incorporated in 2006, GNG Electronics is India’s largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices overall, both globally and in India, with significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa, and UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2025.
The company operates under the brand 'Electronics Bazaar,' with presence across the full refurbishment value chain, i.e., from sourcing to refurbishment to sales, to after–sales services and providing warranty.
As of March 31, 2025, the company has a comprehensive portfolio of 5,840 SKUs.
 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

