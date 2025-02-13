Godrej Industries shares advanced 9.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 892.85 per share. The rally came after the company posted healthy Q3FY25 results.

Around 10:42 AM, Godrej Industries share price was up 8.3 per cent at Rs 880.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.62 per cent at 76,640.72. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 29,644.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,313.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 724.35 per share.

On Wednesday, after market hours, Godrej Industries reported a 77 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 188 as compared to Rs 106 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review was up 34.3 per cent and stood at Rs 4,824.83 crore compared to Rs 3,590.08 crore a year ago.

As per the filing, the company's consolidated sales for Q3 FY2025 grew by 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Home care business grew by 4 per cent and household insecticides was impacted by a relatively poor season.

The personal care business grew 2 per cent. However, personal wash volumes declined by mid-high single digit during the quarter; almost compensated by commensurate pricing growth. Hair colour volumes grew in mid-single digit. Sexual wellness grew value in double-digit and continues to gain market share.

Godrej Industries is a diversified Indian conglomerate, part of the Godrej Group, with a strong presence in sectors such as consumer goods, chemicals, real estate, and agriculture. The company is recognised for its commitment to quality and innovation. Its consumer products division offers a wide range of items, including soaps, personal care products, and home goods, under popular brands like Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Interio. The company also plays a key role in chemicals and agriculture, producing agrochemicals and fertilisers.

In the past one year, Godrej Industries shares have gained 1.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.4 per cent.