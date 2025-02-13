Dividend stocks: Shares of MRF, National Aluminium Co (Nalco), Bharat Dynamics, Cummins India, Escorts Kubota, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and 21 other companies are expected to be in focus during Thursday's trading session following their announcements of interim dividends for their respective shareholders. The shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 14, 2024, according to data from the BSE.

The list of companies also includes Aarti Pharmalabs, Advani Hotels and Resorts (India), A K Capital Services, Alkem Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Banco Products (India), BEML, Dhruv Consultancy Services, EKI Energy Services, Engineers India, Goldiam International, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Majestic Auto, MOIL, MSTC, Nicco Parks & Resorts, PI Industries, Premier Energies, REC, Saregama India, and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation.

Among the companies, MRF, and Nalco have announced interim dividends of Rs 3 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have set the record date for February 15, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout.

Bharat Dynamics, and Cummins India have declared interim dividends of Rs 4 and Rs 18 per share, respectively. Similarly, these companies have also set the record date for February 15, 2025, for determining eligibility for the dividend payout.

Escorts Kubota, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India have announced interim dividends of Rs 10 and Rs 20 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have established the record date for February 15, 2025, for verifying eligibility for the dividend payout.

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend on February 14, 2024, along with their respective dividend amounts and key details:

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Aarti Pharmalabs 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 14 Feb 2025 Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 14 Feb 2025 A K Capital Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 14 Feb 2025 Alkem Laboratories 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 37 14 Feb 2025 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 9 15 Feb 2025 Banco Products (India) 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 11 14 Feb 2025 Bharat Dynamics 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14 Feb 2025 BEML 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 14 Feb 2025 Cummins India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 18 14 Feb 2025 Dhruv Consultancy Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10 14 Feb 2025 EKI Energy Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 14 Feb 2025 Engineers India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 14 Feb 2025 Escorts Kubota 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 10 14 Feb 2025 Goldiam International 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 14 Feb 2025 Gulf Oil Lubricants India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 20 14 Feb 2025 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 14 Feb 2025 Majestic Auto 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 14 Feb 2025 MOIL 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.02 15 Feb 2025 MRF 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 14 Feb 2025 MSTC 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 32 14 Feb 2025 National Aluminium Co 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14 Feb 2025 Nicco Parks & Resorts 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025 PI Industries 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 14 Feb 2025 Premier Energies 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 14 Feb 2025 REC 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.30 14 Feb 2025 Saregama India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 14 Feb 2025 Taneja Aerospace and Aviation 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 14 Feb 2025