Dividend stocks: MRF, Balco, REC, Gulf Oil, 23 others to remain in focus
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they turn ex-date on February 14, 2025Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
Dividend stocks: Shares of MRF, National Aluminium Co (Nalco), Bharat Dynamics, Cummins India, Escorts Kubota, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and 21 other companies are expected to be in focus during Thursday's trading session following their announcements of interim dividends for their respective shareholders. The shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 14, 2024, according to data from the BSE.
The list of companies also includes Aarti Pharmalabs, Advani Hotels and Resorts (India), A K Capital Services, Alkem Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Banco Products (India), BEML, Dhruv Consultancy Services, EKI Energy Services, Engineers India, Goldiam International, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Majestic Auto, MOIL, MSTC, Nicco Parks & Resorts, PI Industries, Premier Energies, REC, Saregama India, and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation.
Among the companies, MRF, and Nalco have announced interim dividends of Rs 3 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have set the record date for February 15, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout.
Bharat Dynamics, and Cummins India have declared interim dividends of Rs 4 and Rs 18 per share, respectively. Similarly, these companies have also set the record date for February 15, 2025, for determining eligibility for the dividend payout.
Escorts Kubota, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India have announced interim dividends
of Rs 10 and Rs 20 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have established the record date for February 15, 2025, for verifying eligibility for the dividend payout.
Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend on February 14, 2024, along with their respective dividend amounts and key details:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Aarti Pharmalabs
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 14 Feb 2025
| Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 14 Feb 2025
| A K Capital Services
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
| 14 Feb 2025
| Alkem Laboratories
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 37
| 14 Feb 2025
| Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 9
| 15 Feb 2025
| Banco Products (India)
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 11
| 14 Feb 2025
| Bharat Dynamics
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 14 Feb 2025
| BEML
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 14 Feb 2025
| Cummins India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 18
| 14 Feb 2025
| Dhruv Consultancy Services
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10
| 14 Feb 2025
| EKI Energy Services
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 14 Feb 2025
| Engineers India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 14 Feb 2025
| Escorts Kubota
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 10
| 14 Feb 2025
| Goldiam International
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 14 Feb 2025
| Gulf Oil Lubricants India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 20
| 14 Feb 2025
| Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 14 Feb 2025
| Majestic Auto
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 14 Feb 2025
| MOIL
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.02
| 15 Feb 2025
| MRF
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 14 Feb 2025
| MSTC
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 32
| 14 Feb 2025
| National Aluminium Co
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 14 Feb 2025
| Nicco Parks & Resorts
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 14 Feb 2025
| PI Industries
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 6
| 14 Feb 2025
| Premier Energies
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
| 14 Feb 2025
| REC
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.30
| 14 Feb 2025
| Saregama India
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50
| 14 Feb 2025
| Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
| 14 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 14 Feb 2025
The ex-dividend date and the record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-dividend date signifies the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.