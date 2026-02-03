Gokaldas to KPR Mill: Textile stocks soar up to 20% on India-US trade deal
US President Donald Trump said he would lower his 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after India agreed to stop buying Russian oilSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of textile companies extended their bullish momentum on Tuesday, driven by back-to-back positive news, with the latest rally sparked by the India-US trade deal
.
India and the US, after months of negotiations, reached a trade agreement. US President Donald Trump said he would lower his 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil. The extra 25 per cent duty on the purchase of Russian oil will also be removed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."
Share prices of textile companies
As of 10:15 AM, Trident was up 10 per cent, KPR Mill was higher by 16 per cent, compared to a 2.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Alok Industries' shares
were up 6 per cent, while Arvind was up 11 per cent.
The Nifty index rose as much as 4.99 per cent, or 1,252.8 points, to 26,341, while the 30-stock Sensex advanced 5.15 per cent, or 4,205.2 points, to 85,871, notching the steepest intraday gains since February 1, 2021. ALSO READ | M&M, Tata Motors, TVS Motor: Nifty Auto rallies 3% on India-US trade deal
Budget, EU FTA boost for textile stocks
On Monday, textile companies' stocks rallied after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget on Sunday, said that the government proposes to set up mega textile parks to focus on value addition in technical textiles. Alongside this, the Budget proposed an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, bringing various existing schemes under one umbrella to improve efficiency and coordination.