Gokaldas to KPR Mill: Textile stocks soar up to 20% on India-US trade deal

Shares of textile companies extended their bullish momentum on Tuesday, driven by back-to-back positive news, with the latest rally sparked by the India-US trade deal

India and the US, after months of negotiations, reached a trade agreement. US President Donald Trump said he would lower his 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil. The extra 25 per cent duty on the purchase of Russian oil will also be removed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."