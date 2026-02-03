Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M&M, Tata Motors, TVS Motor: Nifty Auto rallies 3% on India-US trade deal

M&M, Tata Motors, TVS Motor: Nifty Auto rallies 3% on India-US trade deal

According to Axis Securities, the moderation in reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent represents a meaningful tailwind for Indian automobile exporters, particularly auto component manufacturers

Nifty Auto, us india trade deal pact

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive and ancillary stocks surged in trade on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after the United States (US) struck a trade deal with India, reducing the tariffs to 18 per cent from punitive 50 per cent earlier.  
At 10:06 AM, Nifty Auto Index was trading 2.93 per cent higher, with Bharat Forge and Sona BLW Precision Forgings up 7 per cent, Tube Investments of India rose over 6 per cent, Samvardhana Motherson International, Uno Minda and M&M were up over 3 per cent.  
Additionally, Eicher Motor, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Bosch gained over 2 per cent. In comparison, NSE Nifty was up 2.35 per cent at 25,675.65.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Axis Securities’ view on Auto Sector 

According to Axis Securities, the moderation in reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent represents a meaningful tailwind for Indian automobile exporters, particularly auto component manufacturers, for whom the US remains a key end market contributing around 25–30 per cent of export revenues. 
 
The sharp rollback in duties is expected to materially reduce export friction, enhance cost competitiveness, and strengthen India’s role in global OEM sourcing, while the benefit for vehicle manufacturers is likely to be relatively limited due to their low direct export exposure.

The brokerage estimates that the tariff reduction could lower effective US import costs by around 6–8 per cent, improving bid competitiveness and supporting incremental volume gains, better customer retention, and higher plant utilisation, especially for companies focused on engineered, precision, and value-added components.  ALSO READ | Lupin, Biocon: Nifty Pharma gains 3% after US-India trade deal pact 
Axis Securities added that auto ancillary companies are better positioned to capture a larger share of the benefits compared to vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), given their higher export intensity, contractual supply arrangements, and limited dependence on end-market pricing actions. In contrast, gains for OEMs remain constrained by regulatory entry barriers and distribution economics.
 
Overall, while tariffs are still above long-term averages, Axis Securities believes the downward revision materially eases profitability and earnings pressures, improves FY27–FY28 earnings visibility, and supports valuation comfort for US-linked automobile exporters, with the impact skewed decisively in favour of the auto ancillary segment.
 
The brokerage sees Steel Strips Wheels, Sansera Engineering, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge and  Sona BLW as key beneficiaries of the US-India trade deal.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

