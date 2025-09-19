Gold outlook: Rate cut supports long-term upside; buy on dips, says analyst

Spot gold hit a new record high of $3,707 on September 17 as the US Federal Reserve cut the Fed Fund overnight rate by 25 bps to 4-4.25 per cent range and signalled two more rate cuts by the end of th

Gold fell mainly on the US weekly job data and ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ trading