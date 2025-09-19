Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, September 19, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are likely to shrug off global cues on Friday, even as Wall Street hit record highs following Indian benchmark indices are likely to shrug off global cues on Friday, even as Wall Street hit record highs following US Federal Reserve rate cuts

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 39 points at 25,471 as of 7:40 AM.

Equity benchmarks in Asian edged higher, taking cues from their US peers, as the Fed indicated more rate cuts this year. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.67 per cent while China's CSI 300 was up 0.20 per cent, last checked.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose to another fresh record high ahead of the BoJ's rate decision.

Overnight, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones indices closed at record highs, the first time since 2021, according to Bloomberg. CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 320.25 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 83,013.96, while the Nifty50 rose 93.35 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 25,423.60. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Adani Group stocks: The stocks part of the Adani Group will be in focus after the The stocks part of the Adani Group will be in focus after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) closed proceedings regarding the accusations of fund diversion , violations of related-party transactions (RPTs), and fraud.

Vedanta: The mining major has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh, covering 152 hectares at G4 exploration level, following the state government’s auction process. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has secured an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Limited for supplying BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van, with delivery scheduled by March 2026. Metropolis Healthcare: The company has completed its fourth acquisition in 10 months by The company has completed its fourth acquisition in 10 months by acquiring Ambika Pathology Laboratory in Kolhapur , a regional diagnostic provider, through a Business Transfer Agreement. JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned unit of the company, will acquire Tidong Power Generation with a 150 megawatt (Mw) under-construction hydro project for an enterprise value of ₹1,728 crore.

John Cockerill India: It said that It said that Tata Steel has awarded it a contract for a Push-Pull Pickling Line and Acid Regeneration Plant at Jamshedpur Waaree Energies: Waaree Power, a wholly owned unit of Waaree Energies, will acquire a 76 per cent stake in Racemosa Energy, a smart meter manufacturer. Post completion, Racemosa will become a step-down subsidiary. Reliance Industries: Reliance Exploration & Production DMCC has been merged with Reliance Industries (Middle East) DMCC, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries, effective September 16, 2025. Unichem Laboratories: The company has received a demand notice from the European Commission for a fine of Euro 19.49 million in the Perindopril drug matter. After prior remittances, a balance of Euro 16.70 million remains payable.