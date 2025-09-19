Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy

Stocks to Watch today: Adani group, Vedanta, Texmaco Rail, Metropolis Healthcare, JSW Energy and John Cockerill are among the stocks to watch today, September 19, 2025

Stocks to watch, Sept 19
Stocks to watch on Sept 19
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, September 19, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are likely to shrug off global cues on Friday, even as Wall Street hit record highs following US Federal Reserve rate cuts.
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 39 points at 25,471 as of 7:40 AM.
 
Equity benchmarks in Asian edged higher, taking cues from their US peers, as the Fed indicated more rate cuts this year. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.67 per cent while China's CSI 300 was up 0.20 per cent, last checked. 
 
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose to another fresh record high ahead of the BoJ's rate decision. 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones indices closed at record highs, the first time since 2021, according to Bloomberg.  
Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 320.25 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 83,013.96, while the Nifty50 rose 93.35 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 25,423.60.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

Adani Group stocks: The stocks part of the Adani Group will be in focus after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) closed proceedings regarding the accusations of fund diversion, violations of related-party transactions (RPTs), and fraud.
 
Vedanta: The mining major has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh, covering 152 hectares at G4 exploration level, following the state government’s auction process. 
 
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has secured an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Limited for supplying BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van, with delivery scheduled by March 2026.
 
Metropolis Healthcare: The company has completed its fourth acquisition in 10 months by acquiring Ambika Pathology Laboratory in Kolhapur, a regional diagnostic provider, through a Business Transfer Agreement.
 
JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned unit of the company, will acquire Tidong Power Generation with a 150 megawatt (Mw) under-construction hydro project for an enterprise value of ₹1,728 crore. 
 
John Cockerill India: It said that Tata Steel has awarded it a contract for a Push-Pull Pickling Line and Acid Regeneration Plant at Jamshedpur
 
Waaree Energies: Waaree Power, a wholly owned unit of Waaree Energies, will acquire a 76 per cent stake in Racemosa Energy, a smart meter manufacturer. Post completion, Racemosa will become a step-down subsidiary.
 
Reliance Industries: Reliance Exploration & Production DMCC has been merged with Reliance Industries (Middle East) DMCC, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries, effective September 16, 2025.
 
Unichem Laboratories: The company has received a demand notice from the European Commission for a fine of Euro 19.49 million in the Perindopril drug matter. After prior remittances, a balance of Euro 16.70 million remains payable.
 
One MobiKwik: The fintech company said a September 11-12 glitch caused failed transactions to appear successful, leading to unauthorised payouts in Haryana. The issue was fixed quickly, with FIRs filed, accounts frozen, and partial recovery made.
 
Indian Hotels Company: The company clarified that it does not own The Pierre, New York, but holds leasehold rights. The company said operations continue as usual and termed media reports of an exit misleading.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia gains; BOJ rate decision, Ivalue, Euro Pratik IPOs eyed

Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Bloomberg seeks investor feedback on adding Indian bonds to global index

Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations

Advent International sells 8.9% stake in Cohance Lifesciences for ₹3,094 cr

Topics :MarketsStocks in focusStocks to buystocks to watchMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexAdani Enterprises LtdVedanta

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story