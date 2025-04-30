That apart, March 2025 quarter (Q4) results , primary market activity, India-US trade deal, Nifty weekly F&O expiry, and foreign investors' buying of Indian equities will drive the markets on Wednesday.

Markets participants may also choose to adjust their positions in Indian stocks ahead of a market holiday tomorrow. Markets will remain shut on Thursday on account of Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2025.

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 19 points at 24,406 levels.

Stock Market Wrap, April 29:

Markets ended Tuesday's lacklustre session on a slightly positive note. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,288, up 70 points or 0.09 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 24,336, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent.

On Tuesday, FII/FPIs purchased Indian shares worth ₹2,385.6 crore, while DIIs bought Indian equities worth ₹1,369.19 crore.

Stock Market Prediction Today, April 30: Factors that will drive Nifty, Sensex today:

CCS meeting on Pahalgam attack:

Market participants will closely track updates from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, which is scheduled to be held around 11 AM today. The country’s highest body on defence security is set to meet for the second time since the Pahalgam attack to assess the security preparations of various armed forces.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has claimed that India could initiate military action against it within the next 24 to 36 hours.

India-US trade deal:

India could be the first country to finalise a bilateral trade agreement with Washington, the US’ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said on Tuesday.

Bessent said the US could sign a deal with India in the coming days, and is among 15 to 18 "important trading relationships" that are negotiating with the US after President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on its various trade partners to address the ever-growing trade deficit.

Q4 results today, April 30:

Adani Power, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Bandhan Bank, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Godrej Agrovet, Indus Towers, JSW Infrastructure, MOIL, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sona Comstar, Ujjivan SFB, Varun Beverages, and Vedanta are among the 52 companies slated to report their Q4 results on Wednesday.

IPO Updates:

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy IPO will enter its last day of subscription today. Ather Energy IPO GMP stands at ₹1 and the issue has been subscribed only 28 per cent so far.

Meanwhile, in the SME segment, Iware Supplychain Services IPO will close for subscription today; Kenrik Industries IPO will enter its second day of subscription; and Arunaya Organics IPO will also enter its Day 2 of subscription.

That apart, shares of Tankup Engineers will list on the bourses today.

Global economic data:

A host of global macroeconomic data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. This includes Industrial Production and Retail sales data by South Korea and Japan; Q1-CY25 inflation data by Australia; April Manufacturing PMI by China; Q1-CY25 Flash GDP data for the Euro zone; Advance estimates of Q1-CY25 GDP and Core PCE Prices data for the US; and GDP data for Russia.

In this backdrop, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed today morning. Japan’'s Nikkei 225 was up 0.18 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2 per cent, and Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones climbed 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.58 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55 per cent.

Stock Market Outlook; Key support, resistance levels on Nifty, Sensex today:

The equity benchmark indices in India, Nifty/Sensex, are consistently facing resistance near the 24,450/80,500 resistance zone, as per Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

“We believe 24,450 on the Nifty, and 80,500 on the Sensex would be the immediate breakout level for the bulls. Above this level, the market could rally towards 24,550-24,600 and 80,800-81,000, respectively. On the other hand, if the market falls below 24,250/80,000, selling pressure is likely to accelerate and drag the Nifty to 24,150-24,100, and the Sensex to 79,700-79,500,” he said.

Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, meanwhile, said that the Nifty index remained choppy within a narrow range throughout the day on Tuesday before closing with a spinning top-like formation.

"Consolidation may continue in the short term, especially as the index has yet to give a decisive breakout above 24,550, where the 61.80 per cent retracement level lies. On the lower end, support is placed at 24,250. A breach below this level could trigger increased selling pressure in the market," he added.

Stocks to Watch today, April 30:

Q4 results reaction: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Janan SFB, UTI AMC, Star Health and Insurance, Ceat, Vishal Mega Mart, Shoppers Stop, Praj Industries, Fedbank Financial Services, IndiaMart InterMESH.

IndusInd Bank share price: Taking a complete 'moral' responsibility of the derivatives' accounting lapse, Sumant Kathpalia has resigned as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank with immediate effect.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price: The pharma company has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Panelav facility.