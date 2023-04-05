Home / Markets / News / Gold price extends rally as weak US data bolsters Fed slowdown bets

Gold price extends rally as weak US data bolsters Fed slowdown bets

The dollar index steadied, but was still near two-month lows, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies

Gold price extends rally as weak US data bolsters Fed slowdown bets

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Seher Dareen

(Reuters) - Gold prices hit their highest since March 2022 on Wednesday, extending a rally after weaker U.S. economic readings bolstered bets U.S. interest rates will rise more slowly.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,021.97 per ounce by 0925 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,038.70.

Analysts said gold was well-placed to sustain gains above the $2,000 level as weaker prospects for interest dilute the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, which is also a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

"The 'third time's the charm' for gold, having probed above the $2,000 level in both August 2000 and March 2022. This time it appears to be able to sustain the momentum as dark clouds gather within the economy," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

He said weaker economic data had shifted the emphasis from "inflation-busting to saving the wider economy".

Gold rallied 2% on Tuesday after U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest in nearly two years.

The dollar index steadied, but was still near two-month lows, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

Gold priced in the euro and sterling was at the highest in more than a week.

In Europe, the Euro zone recovery gathered pace last month but the upturn was uneven across countries. The ECB could raise rates by 25 basis points at its May, June and July meetings a Reuters poll found.

While the markets expect a pause on U.S. rate hikes in May, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the central bank likely had more rate hikes ahead, pushing the terminal rate over 5%.

Traders also await economic cues from the U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Silver fell 0.9% to $24.78 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,019.44 while palladium was up 0.5% to $1,463.81.

 

GRAPHIC - xau

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/mypmojmjzpr/Pasted%20image%201680665199474.png

 

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Topics :Gold Gold PricesFederal Reserve

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Also Read

Analysis: Shock of war hits world economy at the crossroads post-Covid

Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

NMDC set to call for EoI for appointment of consultant for mining license

Oil prices slip as US crude, fuel inventories reignite demand concerns

Smallcap index outperforms for 2nd straight day; 24 stocks hit 52-week high

Pricol hits record high on heavy volumes; surges 30% in last 10 sessions

Two auto stocks touch 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story