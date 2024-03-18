Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yield at more than one-month high due to US peers jump

Govt bond yield at more than one-month high due to US peers jump

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Government bond yields rose to more than a one-month high on Monday due to a rise in US yields ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome scheduled on Wednesday, dealers said. Traders made space ahead of the record state government securities supply on Tuesday which further aided the yields.

The benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 3 basis points to settle at 7.09 per cent on Monday, the highest since February 16, as compared to the previous close of 7.06 per cent.

Seventeen states and union territories aim to borrow Rs 50,206 crore on Tuesday through the auction of state government securities, marking the highest amount borrowed through state bonds in a single auction. It will be the second last auction of state government securities for the quarter. The notified amount was significantly higher than the calendar amount of Rs 27,810 crore.

“The selling in the market was because of the heavy supply in State Development Loans (SDL) tomorrow (Tuesday),” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “Then, there is caution because of the FOMC meeting,” he added.


The previous highest borrowing by states in a single auction was on March 24, 2023, when they borrowed Rs 35,821 crore.

“There was technical resistance around 7.08 per cent (yield on benchmark bond), now that it is broken, the yield might climb up to 7.11 per cent – 7.12 per cent,” a dealer at a private bank said.

Dealers said that primary dealers and mutual funds were the major sellers on Monday.

Market participants believe that the supply at the last auction of the state government securities for the quarter might be higher than the current week, which might lead to a further rise in yield on government bonds.

The yield on the state bonds might harden by 2-4 basis points given the higher supply on Tuesday, they said.

At the previous state loan auction, the cut-off yield on the 10-year state government securities was set in a range of 7.36-7.41 per cent.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

