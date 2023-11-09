Growth and margin uptick critical for gains in Divi's Laboratories

Divi’s overall revenues grew 2.2 per cent y-o-y dragged down by the custom synthesis (CS) segment which was down 4 per cent due to the higher Covid base. Its generic business grew 5 per cent on the back of a double-digit volume growth. However, what offset the strong volumes was a single-digit price erosion.

While the CS decline was on account of no Covid (Molnupiravir) sales, excluding this like-to-like growth was at 48 per cent y-o-y. The growth was primarily driven by incremental sales from the hypertension drug Sacubitril and contrast media. The company has guided for enhanced ramp up in contrast media products starting Q3 and has built a pipeline of contrast media products with a global target market of $5 billion. This provides near to mid-term growth visibility, says PhillipCapital Research.

In addition to backward integration for existing products, the company is also building a portfolio that includes products with upcoming patent expirations within the next 2-3 years, says Motilal Oswal Research. Drugs going off-patent in the FY23-26 period are pegged at $20 billion.

On the profitability front, operating profit margins dipped 740 basis points to 26.1 per cent on account of lower gross margins and higher employee costs as well as other expenses. IIFL Research expects further margin headwinds going ahead. With a large part of incremental growth expected to come from the contrast media segment and generic drug master files (including Sartans), Divi’s margins could continue to remain under pressure and below historical levels given these segments are inherently lower-margin businesses as compared to the CS segment. Analysts led by Rahul Jeewani and Naman Bagrecha of the brokerage have cut their FY24-26 operating profit by 2-9 per cent and maintained their reduce rating. They believe that one year forward valuations (price to earnings) at 50 times leaves no scope for disappointment considering that a 25 per cent annual earnings growth is already built over the H1FY24-FY26 period.

Prabhudas Lilladher Research too, has a reduce rating as it expects recovery to be gradual and near-term growth to be muted. While operating and net profit growth is expected to be at 14-16 per cent annually, it finds that valuations are on the expensive side.

Motilal Oswal Research is factoring in 25 per cent net profit growth annually over the FY23-25 period adjusting for Covid-led business in FY23. This is on the back of improved visibility for contracts in the custom synthesis segment as well as ramp-up in products in contrast media space. Analysts, led by Tushar Manudhane of the brokerage, believe that the current valuation adequately factors the upside in the earnings and thus has a neutral rating.