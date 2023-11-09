Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto stocks in fast lane, M&M up 2%

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets were rtrading with negative bias on Thursday with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex quoting at 64,941 levels, down35 points. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 19,428, down 15 points. The indices hit intraday lows of 64,873 and 19,409, respectively.

Adani Ports, BPCL, Dr Reddy Labs, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, M&M, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, and hero MotoCorp were the top large-cap gainers, while Tata Consumer Products, Tech M, Bhart Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Eicher Motors, and Reliance Industries slipped the most.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.26 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto and Metal indices advanced 0.2 per cent each, while the Nifty FMCG fell 0.25 per cent.

Buzzing stocks:

Shares of Lupin were up 0.5 per cent after its Q2FY24 consolidated net profit jumped 3.8-fold to Rs 489.67 crore. Total income rose 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,038.56 crore.

Those of Patanjali Foods gained 1 per cent after it reported a 126 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 254.50 crore for Q2FY24. Revenue dipped 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,821.90 crore.