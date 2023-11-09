Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto stocks in fast lane, M&M up 2%
LiveNew Update

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto stocks in fast lane, M&M up 2%

Stock market LIVE updates on November 9, 2023: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.26 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Experts said the FM’s decision to go for asset monetisation, instead of an increase in taxation, helped soothe investors’ nerves | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets were rtrading with negative bias on Thursday with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex quoting at 64,941 levels, down35 points. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 19,428, down 15 points. The indices hit intraday lows of 64,873 and 19,409, respectively.
Adani Ports, BPCL, Dr Reddy Labs, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, M&M, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, and hero MotoCorp  were the top large-cap gainers, while Tata Consumer Products, Tech M, Bhart Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Eicher Motors, and Reliance Industries slipped the most.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.26 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto and Metal indices advanced 0.2 per cent each, while the Nifty FMCG fell 0.25 per cent.
Buzzing stocks:
Shares of Lupin were up 0.5 per cent after its Q2FY24 consolidated net profit jumped 3.8-fold to Rs 489.67 crore. Total income rose 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,038.56 crore.
Those of Patanjali Foods gained 1 per cent after it reported a 126 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 254.50 crore for Q2FY24. Revenue dipped 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,821.90 crore.

Key Events

10:04 AM

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

9:57 AM

ALERT:: Lupin marginally up post 3.8-fold jump in Q2 net

9:42 AM

ALERT:: HPCL extends winning run post Q2 results; nears 52-week high

9:21 AM

Sensex Heatmap: Auto majors gain in early deals; Sun Pharma slips

9:18 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex down almost 50 pts at 64,928

9:10 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 19,450

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex flat with positive bias in pre-market trade

9:00 AM

WATCH :: How did markets perform in Samvat 2079?

8:50 AM

Q2FY24 results today :: Check full list of companies

8:33 AM

Gift Nifty :: Index gains 34 points to quote at 19,525

10:19 AM

Morgan Stanley's wealth business under US Fed's scrutiny over lapses

The bank's top regulator has been pressing the New York-based firm to improve its processes and controls to prevent wealthy international clients from laundering money. READ MORE

10:14 AM

ALERT:: Tata Power down 2% post Q2 results

Tata Power reported a 6.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 876 crore for Q2FY24 as against Rs 819 crore a year ago. Total income grew 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 15,738 crore.


10:04 AM

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

With a robust pipeline of launches in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the management is confident that the company will sustain the momentum going forward. READ MORE

9:57 AM

ALERT:: Lupin marginally up post 3.8-fold jump in Q2 net

Lupin Q2FY24 consolidated net profit jumped 3.8-fold to Rs 489.67 crore when compared with Rs 129.73 crore in Q2FY23. Total income rose 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,038.56 crore.


9:48 AM

ALERT:: Eris Lifesciences zooms 4% on Biocon deal

Eris Lifesciences to acquire the nephrology and dermatology business units from Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 crore.


9:42 AM

ALERT:: HPCL extends winning run post Q2 results; nears 52-week high

Hindustan Petroleum HPCL intends to stop buying diesel from companies like Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy once it completes expansion of its Visakhapatnam refinery in Andhra Pradesh and builds a new one in Rajasthan next financial year, company officials said. READ MORE


9:36 AM

BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: AdorWeld, Syncomf zoom 12%; Mtar Tech plunges 8%


9:34 AM

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: PFC; Solar Industries surge 3%; NIACL sheds 5%


9:28 AM

Market Check:: MidCap, SmallCap up marginally in early trade


9:27 AM

Nifty 50 Losers:: Tata Consumer, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life on slippery ground


9:23 AM

Nifty 50 Gainers:: BPCL, M&M, Apollo Hospitals lead chart


9:21 AM

Sensex Heatmap: Auto majors gain in early deals; Sun Pharma slips


9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: Nifty slips 25 pts to 19,419


9:18 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex down almost 50 pts at 64,928


9:10 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 19,450

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex flat with positive bias in pre-market trade

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee at open

9:00 AM

WATCH :: How did markets perform in Samvat 2079?

8:57 AM

Vedanta in talks to raise upto $2.5 bn to repay overseas bondholders

VRL, which is the group’s holding company, is also looking to sell part of its 63.71 per cent stake in the Indian listed subsidiary Vedanta Ltd to meet funding requirements, said a banker close to the development. The debt and equity transactions to be announced this month will help the group to pay upfront cash to bonds that are maturing next year. READ MORE

8:53 AM

Financial stocks account for 50% of FPI selloff in second half of October

According to an analysis done by Prime Infobase, stocks in the banking and financial services space saw selling to the tune of Rs 7,336 crore followed by information technology (IT), and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), which saw FPI selling worth Rs 1,723 crore and Rs 1,608 crore, respectively. Financial stocks account for nearly a third of the FPI portfolio, while IT accounts for nearly a tenth. “Rise in US bond yields triggered risk off sentiment last month. READ MORE

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsQ2 resultsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian stock marketIndian stock marketsMarket newsGlobal MarketsGift NiftyWall StreetTata PowerBhel

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

