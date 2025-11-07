Growth momentum, lower leverage to drive gains for agrochemical company UPL

The country’s largest agrochemical company, UPL, posted a better-than-expected operating performance in the September quarter. A strong Q2 show, a stable debt situation and expectations that the company will outperform the sector going ahead led to a 1.7 per cent gain in trading on Friday. The stock is up 36.5 per cent over the past year compared to the Nifty 200’s gain of 4.3 per cent during this period.

Riding on a 7 per cent volume growth, the company posted consolidated sales growth of 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,019 crore. While there were some forex-related gains, the overall growth came despite lower realisations.

Growth was led by the North American and Latin American (LatAm) markets, which reported an uptick of 63 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. While the growth in the former was driven by healthy volume gains in key molecules — metribuzin, metolachlor and glufosinate — the LatAm performance was on account of Brazil (mancozeb and herbicide portfolio) and a partial recovery in Argentina on higher herbicide demand as well as for corn and sunflower. While Europe was largely flat due to normalisation in fungicide (mancozeb) sales, the rest-of-the-world business declined by 6 per cent. In India, revenues saw growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by the maize seed portfolio, partly offset by a weaker crop protection segment.

The company’s seeds business, housed under Advanta, reported revenue growth of 26 per cent, led by strong demand for corn (India, Argentina, other Latin American countries, Indonesia) and sunflower (Argentina). The company’s post-harvest (Decco) business also saw a healthy September quarter and H1FY26 performance. Operating performance was healthy, with the company reporting a 464-basis-point expansion in gross margins to 52.1 per cent, led by a favourable product mix and benefits from low-cost inventory. The operating profit margins improved by 414 basis points Y-o-Y to 18.3 per cent, driven by higher gross margins, volume-led margin improvement in Advanta and a better mix in the specialty chemical (Superform) segment.

Given the strong Q2 show, the company upgraded its operating profit guidance for FY26 to 12–16 per cent from the previous guidance of 10–14 per cent. However, it has maintained its revenue guidance of 4–8 per cent. Brokerages are bullish on the stock, given the Q2 performance and the easing leverage situation. Antique Stock Broking has revised its FY26 earnings estimates by over 18 per cent after the strong operational performance and a decline in interest costs due to lower debt. Manish Mahawar and Riju Dalui of the brokerage have maintained a ‘buy’ rating, raising their target price from Rs 760 to Rs 830.