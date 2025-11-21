Home / Markets / News / Apex Frozen Foods stock surges 15% on heavy volumes; hits 13-month high

Apex Frozen Foods stock surges 15% on heavy volumes; hits 13-month high

Analysts view on Apex Frozen: Inventory normalisation in export markets, improving global demand, reduced freight costs and a favourable pricing environment for shrimps support an optimistic outlook.

Apex Frozen surges 15% in weak market; hits 13-month high on heavy volumes
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Shares of Apex Frozen Foods hit a 13-month high at ₹319.25, as they surged 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. 
 
The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 6.95 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 12:01 PM. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index slipped 1 per cent.
 
The stock price of the seafood company was quoting at its highest level since July 2024. In the past two weeks, the stock has zoomed 37 per cent after the company reported strong earnings.
 

Apex Frozen Foods financial performance

 
In the first half (April to September 2025) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Apex Frozen Foods reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹21.0 crore, against ₹2.1 crore in the same period last year. The company had reported a PAT of ₹3.88 crore during the entire previous financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
Revenue grew 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹496.5 crore in H1FY26, primarily on account of higher average realization. Better realization along with stable average raw material prices led to improvement in profitability with Gross Margin at 36.3 per cent (versus 29.6 per cent in H1FY25) and EBITDA margin at 7.1 per cent (versus 4.1 per cent in H1FY25)
 
Lower Finance costs on account of reduced borrowings further aided PAT growth in Q2FY26.
 
Raw Shrimp supply constraint at the beginning of Q2FY26 impacted Shrimp Sales (MT) to some extent. Thereafter, the supply situation normalized, and sales picked up during the quarter. The share of Ready-to-eat (RTE) in total Shrimp Sales stood at 14 per cent in H1FY26, Apex Frozen said in an investor presentation.
 
Sales to the US de-grew 10 per cent YoY, mainly due to the tariff-led uncertainties, while European Union (EU) grew 18 per cent YoY in Q2FY26. The average shrimp realisation in Q2FY26 grew 25 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ to ₹870 per Kg, while the average shrimp purchase price remained flat at ₹321 per Kg, the company said.
 

Company outlook

 
Apex Frozen Foods is one of the leading exporters of processed shrimp In India. The company is catering to a wide array of customers such as food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors spread across multiple geographies in the US, European Union, China and others.
 
Apex Frozen has successfully strengthened its presence in the European Union, where demand remained robust throughout the year. The EU market’s contribution (excluding the UK) to overall sales increased substantially, rising to 39 per cent in FY25, up from 26 per cent in FY24. The EU approval of the company’s second facility at G. Ragampeta is a key milestone that is expected to accelerate growth in high-margin Ready-to-Eat product sales going forward.
 
In addition to Europe, the company is actively exploring opportunities to expand its reach in other promising markets, including Canada, Japan, Russia, and South Korea.
 
The management remains cautiously optimistic about the future. While the global trade tensions and tariff uncertainties which remain key risks, has prompted a cautious, wait-and-watch approach, a few positive signals such as inventory normalisation in major export markets, improving global demand, reduced ocean freight costs, and a more favourable pricing environment for Indian shrimp farmers support an optimistic outlook, Apex Frozen said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Globally, seafood consumption continues to rise, driven by increasing health awareness and its positioning as a healthier alternative to red meat. Rising purchasing power, especially among the growing middle class, along with shifting dietary preferences, is further fueling demand for shrimp and diverse seafood options.
       

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

