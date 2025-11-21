Beta Drugs shares climbed 2.9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intra-day high at ₹1,681 per share. At 12:11 PM, Beta Drugs’ share price was trading 2.94 per cent higher at ₹1,681 per share on NSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 85,361.15.

Why did Beta Drugs shares rise in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company received the approval for listing its equity shares on the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) from SME Emerge platform (NSE).

“We would like to inform that Beta Drugs Limited ("the company") has received the approval

for Listing of equity shares of Beta Drugs Limited on Capital Market Segment (Main Board) pursuant to Migration from SME Emerge platform (NSE) vide letter Ref: NSE/LIST/284, dated November 20, 2025, from National Stock Exchange of India Limited,” filing read. ALSO READ | Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish It's added: We further inform you that the equity shares of Beta Drugs Limited will be effectively listed and traded on the NSE Mainboard Platform starting from Monday, November 24, 2025. That apart, recently, Beta Drugs received an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Methotrexate Solution for oral use. This approval makes the company the first company in India to introduce Methotrexate Oral Solution, a patient friendly and bioequivalent alternative to the existing tablet form.

The product is indicated for use in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), lymphomas, various solid tumors, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), and Psoriasis Vulgaris including Chronic Plaque Psoriasis, Erythrodermic Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Pustular Psoriasis. Methotrexate is a globally recognised therapy in oncology and autoimmune disorders. Traditionally available as tablets or injections, it often poses challenges in dosing and administration—especially for pediatric, geriatric, and chronic-care patients. The oral solution offers an easy-to-administer, accurately dosed, and bioequivalent alternative, improving compliance, convenience, and safety under medical supervision. This first-to-market approval represents a major step forward to expand beyond oncology into autoimmune therapy segments. The company has a strong presence in Oncology and dermatology.