Home / Markets / News / Beta Drugs up 3% on approval to migrate shares from SME to mainboard

Beta Drugs up 3% on approval to migrate shares from SME to mainboard

The buying on the counter came after the company received the approval for listing its equity shares on the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) from SME Emerge platform (NSE)

Beta Drugs share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Beta Drugs shares climbed 2.9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intra-day high at ₹1,681 per share. At 12:11 PM, Beta Drugs’ share price was trading 2.94 per cent higher at ₹1,681 per share on NSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 85,361.15.

Why did Beta Drugs shares rise in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company received the approval for listing its equity shares on the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) from SME Emerge platform (NSE).
 
“We would like to inform that Beta Drugs Limited ("the company") has received the approval
for Listing of equity shares of Beta Drugs Limited on Capital Market Segment (Main Board) pursuant to Migration from SME Emerge platform (NSE) vide letter Ref: NSE/LIST/284, dated November 20, 2025, from National Stock Exchange of India Limited,” filing read. 
 
It's added: We further inform you that the equity shares of Beta Drugs Limited will be effectively listed and traded on the NSE Mainboard Platform starting from Monday, November 24, 2025.  ALSO READ | Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish 
That apart, recently, Beta Drugs received an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Methotrexate Solution for oral use. This approval makes the company the first company in India to introduce Methotrexate Oral Solution, a patient friendly and bioequivalent alternative to the existing tablet form. 
 
The product is indicated for use in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), lymphomas, various solid tumors, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), and Psoriasis Vulgaris including Chronic Plaque Psoriasis, Erythrodermic Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Pustular Psoriasis. Methotrexate is a globally recognised therapy in oncology and autoimmune disorders. Traditionally available as tablets or injections, it often poses challenges in dosing and administration—especially for pediatric, geriatric, and chronic-care patients. The oral solution offers an easy-to-administer, accurately dosed, and bioequivalent alternative, improving compliance, convenience, and safety under medical supervision. This first-to-market approval represents a major step forward to expand beyond oncology into autoimmune therapy segments. The company has a strong presence in Oncology and dermatology. 
 
Beta Drugs is an oncology medicine manufacturing company specialises in the intricate field of complex chemical synthesis for anti-cancer bulk drugs and finished dosages. The company cater to the needs of over 50 leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, ensuring that patients have access to cutting-edge treatments and therapies. The company has a presence in over 46 nations. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low; Nifty holds 26,150; VIX up 11%; Realty shares fall

InCred turns upbeat on vehicle financiers; lifts outlook on key NBFCs

ICICI Securities initiates 'Buy' on WeWork India; projects 47% upside

Nifty taking a breather as it nears record high; key levels to track

Banks at 'inflection point': IIFL sees earnings rebound, bets on Axis, HDFC

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story