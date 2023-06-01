close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pharma major Lupin receives approval from US FDA for diazepam rectal gel

Diazepam Rectal Gel had estimated annual sales of $34 million in the US

BS Web Team New Delhi
Lupin

Lupin

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global pharma major Lupin Limited, on Thursday, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories Inc, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for diazepam rectal gel.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Diazepam rectal gel had estimated annual sales of $34 million in the US.”

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
In May, Lupin posted a 12 per cent year on year rise in sales for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2022-23, and a profit after tax of Rs 242.4 crore as against a loss of Rs 511.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue growth came from a strong API business performance along with US and domestic market sales growth.
In Q4FY22 Lupin had posted a loss due to rising costs, price erosion in the US and impairment expense of Rs 126.7 crore for US-based Gavis.

Also Read

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Lupin Pharma launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US

Lupin to enter cardio-vascular therapeutics space in 10 cities by Feb

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

Brookfield acquires controlling stake in CleanMax Solar for $360 million

Software firm Capillary Technologies raises $45mn in Series D round

Reliance Industries, Jio among top 10 Indian brands in terms of value

TCS set for 'exciting new journey ', says new CEO & MD K Krithivasan

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach


The results have beat the street estimates as analysts had mostly expected the company to post a 7-8 per cent rise in revenues riding on the US business (bowel drug) and sequential improvement in the domestic market.
For the full fiscal, however, the sales growth is muted at 0.5 per cent to Rs 16,270 crore. The full year PAT came in at Rs 447.7 crore as against a loss of Rs 1509 crore in FY22. The 2021-22 numbers were impacted by the Glumetza (diabetes drug) litigation and settlement expense in the second quarter, and an impairment expense of Rs 707.7 crore for Solosec.

Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited said, “We were able to drive continued improvement in operating margins on account of improved growth in India, improvement of margins in the US as well as growth in other areas like our API business, EMEA and APAC regions.”
He added that Lupin’s India business recorded a 15 per cent growth according to IQVIA, excluding diabetes.

“In the US we improved our margins for the third quarter in a row through maximizing our portfolio, optimizing expenses and more focused R&D investment into complex products,” Gupta added.

Lupin

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Lupin US FDA Pharma Companies BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Software firm Capillary Technologies raises $45mn in Series D round

investments, mutual funds
2 min read

Reliance Industries, Jio among top 10 Indian brands in terms of value

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

TCS set for 'exciting new journey ', says new CEO & MD K Krithivasan

K Krithivasan
2 min read

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

Manappuram Finance
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon