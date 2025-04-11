Home / Markets / News / HAL share price gains 2%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on HAL with a 'Buy' call. The brokerage has set the target for the stock at ₹5,100 per share

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares gained 2.2 per cent on Friday, April 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹4,120 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came as analysts at Motilal Oswal expect the company to benefit from a strong pipeline of projects and healthy financials over FY25-27.
 
Around 10:52 AM,  HAL share price was up 1.69 per cent at ₹4,099 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.54 per cent at 74,987.76. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,74,134.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹5,675 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹3,045.95 per share. 
 
Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on HAL with a 'Buy' call. The brokerage has set the target for the stock at ₹5,100 per share. 
 
The brokerage is upbeat on the company's strong pipeline of projects, execution scale-up aided by large platform orders, a stable stream of repair and overhaul (RoH) revenues, backward integration, and a healthy 29 per cent/33 per cent/29 per cent revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY25-27. Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and PAT refers to profit after tax (PAT). 
 
The overall revenue will be primarily driven by a sharp scale up in manufacturing revenue and a 5 per cent CAGR in RoH and spares. The Ebitda will be fueled by indigenisation efforts taken by the company. 

HAL’s order book stood at ₹1.8 trillion as of March 2025. This year, the order book has strengthened, following inflows of ₹1.2 trillion during FY25.
 
The company's RoH revenue has recorded a 17 per cent Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY16-24. 
 
Further, the brokerage reckons that near-term catalysts will emerge when aircraft deliveries commence as engine supplies from General Electric (GE) resume, while medium- to long-term triggers will stem from the finalisation of orders for 97 Tejas-Mk1A, Tejas MK-II, LUH, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) totaling around ₹65,000 crore and commencement of aircraft deliveries.
 
HAL has a strong emphasis on research and development (R&D), for which it has 10 dedicated R&D centers. During FY18-23, R&D expenses have clocked a CAGR of 9 per cent, and the company has hiked R&D expenses as a % of sales to 9.5 per cent in FY24 from 6 per cent in FY20.
 
In the past one year, Hindustan Aeronautics shares have gained 10 per cent as compared to Sensex's fall of 0.53 per cent. 
 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

