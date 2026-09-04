Meanwhile, Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking flags that the daily stochastic has approached oversold territory, and buying demand is seen emerging in Nifty from the key support area of 23,800–23,600. Hence, a pullback towards the 50-day EMA placed around 24,150 cannot be ruled out in coming sessions.Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst cautions that the underlying trend of Nifty continues to be weak amidst choppy trends. In case of a dip below 23,800, the analyst fears the index could dip to 23,600 levels. On the upside, Shetti sees immediate resistance placed at 24,100 levels.Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities highlights that the Nifty remains below its declining 10-DEMA, positioned near 24,081, maintaining pressure on the near-term structure."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 37.11, below its RSI average of 45.27 and the neutral 50-mark, indicating that momentum remains weak and has yet to show a convincing reversal," explains Dhameja.On the downside, as long as 23,800 is protected, the analyst believes that buyers may continue to absorb selling pressure and attempt a recovery from lower levels."On the upside, a sustained move above 24,000–24,050 would be required to alter the immediate setup and could trigger mild short covering towards 24,180–24,250," says Dhameja.