Kanohar Electricals, Arcil, Glass Wall Systems fix IPO price bands

Electricals, and Asset Reconstruction Company (Arcil) announced the price bands for their upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs), which will open in the second week of September. Glass Wall Systems and Kanohar Electricals will open their IPOs on Tuesday, September 8 and close on Thursday, September 10.

Meanwhile, Arcil’s IPO will open on Wednesday, September 9 and close on Friday, September 11. Debt resolution company Arcil’s IPO is a ₹732.97 crore offer for sale, priced between ₹132 and ₹139 per share. Facade solutions provider Glass Wall Systems’ IPO is priced at ₹172-₹182 per share for its ₹427.89 crore issue, featuring a ₹60 crore fresh issue for a new glass processing unit and an offer for sale of 20.21 million shares. Transformer manufacturer Kanohar Electricals priced its IPO between ₹601 and ₹632 per share, offering a ₹300 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale of 11.96 million shares.