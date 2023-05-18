Has the correlation between the Nifty IT index and the NASDAQ ended?

The performance of stocks that comprise the Nifty IT index, however, has been polarised in CY23. While Persistent Systems, LTI Mindtree, Coforge, HCL Technologies, L&T Technology Services and Tech Mahindra have gained between 4 – 22 per cent thus far in CY23, Infosys, MphasiS and Wipro have been laggards, falling up to 16 per cent during this period, ACE Equity data shows.

The gain in NASDAQ thus far in CY23 was largely fueled by an up move in Google, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Meta Platforms – also known as the FAANG stocks – that surged up to 41 per cent thus far in CY23. They have a combined weightage of around 30 per cent in the NASDAQ index.