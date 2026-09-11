Havells, KEI: W&C stocks fall up to 16% in one week post UltraTech's entry

"UltraTech currently trades below its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs), signaling mid-term weakness. A sustained push back above key DMAs would indicate a potential shift back toward neutral-to-bullish territory," says Jain.The analyst notes that in previous occasions, buying emerged when the stock tested the ₹10,500–₹10,300 support zone; and sees resistance around ₹11,800–₹12,000.Jain adds that the price movement around the ₹10,500 support level remains crucial for establishing whether a floor forms or if further downside momentum persists.Meanwhile, Nomura in its Indian W&C report highlights that UltraTech plans to invest ₹1,800 crore with an aim to position itself as the second largest player in the wires segment by capacity in the next five years.Presently, KEI, Havells India and Polycab India command 67 per cent of the organised players market share. Nomura sees UltraTech reach up to 7 per cent market share by FY30.

Given this background, here's a technical check on these 3 big W&C players by Mayank Jain of Share.Market.Current Market Price: ₹1,101Jain believes that Havells India remains locked in a clear secondary downtrend after making a major peak above the ₹2,000 mark. The stock made a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, staying well beneath its key short-term and long-term moving averages.Currently, the stock is testing its multi-month support zone; with strong historical support visible around the ₹1,050–₹1,000, says the analyst. On the upside, he sees resistance located at ₹1,220–₹1,300 zone.Current Market Price: ₹4,467

Polycab India

"KEI Industries demonstrates a prolonged primary uptrend from lower levels, though it is currently undergoing a sharp technical retracement after reaching highs above ₹5,800," notes Jain.The analyst sees immediate support around ₹4,000–₹4,200 region, coinciding with prior price consolidation nodes. Resistance on the upside is situated around ₹5,000–₹5,200 levels."The stock tested and failed long-term structural support at its 200-DMA. The price action between current levels and the ₹4,000 support zone will determine whether the primary uptrend resumes or if the stock enters a deeper price consolidation phase," explains Jain.Current Market Price: ₹8,150Polycab India exhibits a structural pullback following a strong rally that topped out near ₹10,000-mark, notes the analyst.The stock is currently testing the 200-DMA support, while trading below short-term averages. Jain sees key technical support situated between ₹8,300–₹8,000, and resistance around ₹8,900–₹9,100 range.Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.The securities are quoted as an example and not as a recommendation.Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.This article and its images are for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation.PhonePeWealth Broking Private Limited is a member of NSE & BSE with SEBI Regn. No.: INZ000302639, BSE RA Enlistment Number: 5887, Depository Participant of CDSL Depository with SEBI Regn. No.: IN-DP-696-2022, Research Analyst– INH000013387 and ARN- 187821. Member id: BSE - 6756 NSE 90226. CIN U65990KA2021PTC146954.Registered Office Address: Office - 2, Floor 3, Wing A, Block A, Salarpuria Softzone, Bellandur Village, Varthur Hobli, Outer Ring Road, Bangalore South, Bangalore, Karnataka – 560103.