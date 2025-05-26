HBL Engineering slumps 6% after posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 44% YoY

HBL Engineering share price slipped 5.8 per cent in trade on Monday, May 26, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹542.2 per share on BSE. The selling on the counter came after the company posted weak Q4 numbers.

At 12:52 PM, HBL Engineering shares were down 2.84 per cent at ₹559.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,085.39. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,550.64 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹738.65 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹404.3 per share.

HBL Engineering Q4 results 2025

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers on Saturday. The company's consolidated net profit decreased 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹45 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹81 crore a year ago.

The company’s income from operations slipped 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹475.57 crore, from ₹610.08 crore a year ago.

Recently, the company informed the stock exchanges that it received approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for Version 4.0 of the Kavach Systems. HBL Engineering is the first ever company to receive such approval, it said in the filing.

It added that the firm can begin deliveries of the latest version of the Kavach System against a total accumulated order book of ₹3,763.83 crore. These contracts will be completed within 24 months, it said.

Also Read

What is the Kavach System?

Kavach is an automatic train protection system for enhancing the safety of running trains. It has been developed indigenously by the RDSO in association with three Indian vendors.

Kavach not only helps locopilots avoid signal-passing but also helps in train running during inclement weather, such as dense fog, leading to enhanced safety and efficiency of operations.

About HBL Engineering

HBL Engineering specialises in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a wide range of power solutions. Founded in 1977, the company has earned recognition in various industries, including telecommunications, defence, energy, railways, and renewable energy. HBL is particularly known for its expertise in providing backup power solutions, such as batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems. The company’s products are widely used in mission-critical applications where reliable power is essential.