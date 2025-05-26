5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

Anand RathiCurrent Price: ₹1,891 Upside Potential: 17.4% Support: ₹1,843; ₹1,773 Resistance: ₹1,913; ₹2,015 Anand Rathi stock is seen testing the 200-DMA resistance on the daily scale. The stock, however, has witnessed a breakout on the super trend line indicator. Thus, the stock is expected to trade with a positive bias as long as it holds above ₹1,773, with near support at ₹1,843. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, above the 200-DMA hurdle which stands at ₹1,913, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹2,220, with interim resistance seen around ₹2,015 levels. ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; these levels may shape market this week
Suven Life SciencesCurrent Price: ₹214 Upside Potential: 16.8% Support: ₹202; ₹196 Resistance: ₹217; ₹237 Suven Life stock chart indicates that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹202, below which key support for the stock exists at ₹196 levels. At present, the stock is trading close to its crucial resistance, which stands at ₹216.60. Break and sustained trade above the same shall open the doors for a rally towards ₹250 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹237. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
PfizerCurrent Price: ₹5,290 Upside Potential: 19.1% Support: ₹5,115; ₹4,975 Resistance: ₹5,960 Pfizer stock is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the third straight trading session, after a gap of more than four months. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹4,975 levels; near support for the stock exists at ₹5,115. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹6,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,960. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Breakout stocks! Max Financial, Hitachi, Solar Inds may rally up to 23%
Clean Science and TechnologyCurrent Price: ₹1,425 Upside Potential: 14.1% Support: ₹1,387; ₹1,370; ₹1,338 Resistance: ₹1,444; ₹1,500 Clean Science stock is seen quoting above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,387, for the second straight trading session. Below which, the stock has reasonable support around ₹1,370 and ₹1,338 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above 1,444 levels, for a likely rally towards ₹1,625. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹1,500 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Jindal SawCurrent Price: ₹215 Upside Potential: 16.3% Support: ₹211; ₹208 Resistance: ₹2224; ₹235; ₹246 Key momentum oscillators for Jindal Saw stock are showing positive crossover on the daily charts; thus implying a likely positive bias in the near-term. The stock needs to break above its 20-DMA resistance, which stands at ₹224 for a likely rally to emerge towards ₹250 levels. Intermediate resistance can be seen around ₹235 and 246 levels. In case of a dip, the stock is likely to seek support around ₹211 and ₹208 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
