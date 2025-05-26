5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here

Technical outlook on smallcap stocks - Anand Rathi, Suven Life Sciences, Pfizer, Clean Science and Jindal Saw seem to be favourably placed, and can potentially gain up to 19% from here on.

Premium Tech charts hint at up to 19% rally for smallcaps - Anand Rathi, Suven Life, Pfizer, Clean Science and Jindal Saw.