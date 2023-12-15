HCL Tech market-cap touches Rs 4 trillion; stock surges 8% in two days





HCL Tech’s market-cap touched Rs 4.02 trillion for the first time in Friday's intra-day trade. The company thus became the third Indian IT firm to achieve this milestone after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.



At 11:45 am, HCL Tech was the 13th largest listed company in terms of market-cap. TCS has a market-cap of Rs 13.90 trillion, while Infosys’s market-cap was at Rs 6.48 trillion, BSE data showed.



In the past two months, the stock has rallied 18 per cent after the company said its earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margins improved by 150 basis points to 18.5 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY24) from 17 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY24).





In exchange filing on Thursday HCL Tech said that it has won a deal from the Department of Transport and Planning in Victoria, Australia to automate the concession entitlement process for public transport users. HCL Tech will develop and support a Concessions Entitlement Validation Platform (CEVP) for the department, enabling instant proof of concession entitlement and a passenger interface to apply for and manage concession entitlement. Deal financials were not disclosed.

Thus far in the calendar year 2023, HCL Tech has outperformed the market by surging 43 per cent as against a 17 per cent rise in the IT index.

HCL had posted a modest 8 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and maintained strong margins in Q2FY24.

Major deals during the quarter positions it for improved profitability. In Q2FY24, HCL secured 16 significant deals, with contract value totaling $3,969 million; seven in the services space and six in the software business.

The company signed a mega deal with Verizon in the quarter. The management expects bookings to remain strong in Q3 and Q4FY24.

"HCL exhibited modest revenue growth and enhanced margins in the latest quarter. Significant deals during the quarter sets the stage for improved profitability. However, the company lowered its guidance, primarily citing a decrease in discretionary spending", analysts at Geojit Financial Services had said in the Q2 result update.