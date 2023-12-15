Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts; Metal index rises 1.5%, IT 1%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts; Metal index rises 1.5%, IT 1%

Stock market LIVE updates on December 15, 2023: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were ruling 0.44 per cent and 0.65 per cent higher, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 09:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Opening Bell: Domestic equities started gap-up on Friday as the Fed pivot-driven rally continued on Street. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 70,825 levels, up 310 points, while the Nifty50 started 105 points higher at 21,287 levels. The frontline indices notched fresh lifetime highs of 70,853.56 and 21,298, respectively. Hindalco (up 2.6 per cent), Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, and SBI were the top gainers in the 50-pack index.  On the downside, only eight stocks were trading in the negative zone led by HDFC Life (down 1.87 per cent), Axis Bank, BPCL, Nestle India, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Bank.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were ruling 0.44 per cent and 0.65 per cent higher, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT, Media, and Metal indices advanced up to 1.5 per cent. This was followed by 0.5 per cent gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index, and 0.3 per cent rise in the Nifty Bank, Pharma, Private Bank, and Realty indices.

Key Events

9:22 AM

SmallCap index outperforms benchmark

9:20 AM

HDFC Life, BPCL, Nestle top Nifty drags

9:20 AM

Hindalco, LTIMindtree additional Nifty winners

9:19 AM

Heatmap: IT, Metal stocks lead Sensex gains

9:17 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty surges 100 pts to new high of 21,298

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens at fresh high, tops 70,800

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens 3 paise stronger at 83.29/$

8:20 AM

Gift Nifty :: Index ruling 93 points higher at 21,421

7:59 AM

China reports fastest industrial output growth in nearly two years

9:52 AM

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that cryptocurrency (crypto) asset adoption is high in countries like India, and the challenge is that high crypto asset adoption could undermine macrofinancial stability. Read

9:41 AM

Xpro soars 3%; to consider fundraise on Dec 19

Board meeting to be held on Dec 19 to consider raising funds.

9:38 AM

Genus Power up 5% as arm wins project worth Rs 1,026 crore

Its wholly owned subsidiary has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 1,026 crore for a project. 

9:36 AM

Infibeam Avenues jumps 6%; to acquire 49% stake in Pirimid Fintech

The company announced its strategic foray into the capital markets and digital lending software market by acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Pirimid Fintech for Rs 25 crore. 

9:33 AM

Jupiter Wagons up 2% on winning Rs 1,617 crore order

The company received an order worth Rs 1,617 crores from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 4000 BOXNS wagons.

9:31 AM

Hero Moto to buy additional 3% stake in Ather Energy; stock gains

To buy additional 3 per cent stake in Ather Energy for up to Rs 140 crore. Has also appointed DLF’s Vivek Anand as CFO. 

9:28 AM

eYantra Ventures surges 5% on winning contract from Nvidia

It has received a staffing service order from chip major Nvidia. The contract is worth $900,000.

9:26 AM

Texmaco Rail up 6% on winning Rs 1,374 crore

The company has received an order to manufacture and supply 3,400 BOXNS wagons for Rs 1,374 crore.

9:23 AM

Financials, Realty indices trail; IT, Metal pockets gain

9:22 AM

SmallCap index outperforms benchmark

9:20 AM

HDFC Life, BPCL, Nestle top Nifty drags

9:20 AM

Hindalco, LTIMindtree additional Nifty winners

9:19 AM

Heatmap: IT, Metal stocks lead Sensex gains

9:17 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty surges 100 pts to new high of 21,298

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens at fresh high, tops 70,800

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty above 21,280

9:07 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to positive start

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens 3 paise stronger at 83.29/$

8:58 AM

Slice of success: Have Zomato, Swiggy finally figured out the right recipe?

Something is cooking in on­line food delivery. After 15 years of grappling with the demands of the business — read cash burn — Guru­g­ram-based Zomato reported its first profit in the first quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). Not satiated, it re­po­rted a profit in the following quarter as well: Of Rs 36 crore in the second qu­arter co­mpared to Rs 2 crore in the first. A year ago, in the second quarter of FY23, it had reported a loss of Rs 251 crore. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Avoid going overweight or exiting from equities during bull markets

“Downward-trending global interest rates, moderating global growth and stable domestic growth have created a Goldilocks situation for India. There is still scope for a 5-10 per cent upside over the next few quarters, barring some unexpected and sharp downturn in the global economy,” says Mihir Vora, chief investment officer, TRUST Mutual Fund READ MORE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsIndian stock marketsMarket newsS&P BSE SensexNifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyUS FedUS Federal ReserveGlobal MarketsM&M FinanceCochin ShipyardGift Nifty

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 07:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister