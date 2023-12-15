Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts; Metal index rises 1.5%, IT 1%

Opening Bell: Domestic equities started gap-up on Friday as the Fed pivot-driven rally continued on Street. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 70,825 levels, up 310 points, while the Nifty50 started 105 points higher at 21,287 levels. The frontline indices notched fresh lifetime highs of 70,853.56 and 21,298, respectively. Hindalco (up 2.6 per cent), Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, and SBI were the top gainers in the 50-pack index. On the downside, only eight stocks were trading in the negative zone led by HDFC Life (down 1.87 per cent), Axis Bank, BPCL, Nestle India, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Bank.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were ruling 0.44 per cent and 0.65 per cent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT, Media, and Metal indices advanced up to 1.5 per cent. This was followed by 0.5 per cent gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index, and 0.3 per cent rise in the Nifty Bank, Pharma, Private Bank, and Realty indices.