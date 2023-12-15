IRFC extends rally with 32% jump in 1 week; hits new high on heavy volumes



In the past one week, the stock of the state-owned financial institution company has zoomed 32 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.4 per cent during the week.

At 10:14 AM; IRFC was quoting 5 per cent higher at Rs 97.11 as compared to a 0.65 per cent rise in the benchmark index. A combined 190 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) surged 9 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 100.84 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



IRFC was set up as a dedicated funding arm of Ministry of Railway (MoR), specifically to raise resources from the capital market to finance rolling stock (wagons and coaches).

IRFC leases rolling stock to Indian Railways (IR) and collects lease rentals from IR in advance, at half-yearly intervals.

An annual lease agreement, structured to ensure that IRFC's expenses (mainly cost of borrowing) are covered, backs this arrangement, and allows IRFC to earn adequate margin.

IRFC also provides funding for railway infrastructure assets for which lease agreements are signed after moratorium period of 5 years.

Indian Railways are now poised to take transformational leap and fulfill the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' which includes Modern, faster, available on demand passenger services and facilities, a substantial share in freight cargo with ancillary services in logistics parks and domestic industry driven rail infrastructure of highest standards, IRFC said.



A record capex target of Rs 2.60 trillion in 2023-24 is targeted to initiate the necessary changes for this vision, across the entire network. Achieving India's commitment of net zero carbon by 2070 will rest in part on more rail-bound passenger and cargo movement, it said.

IRFC will continue to receive timely funding from the government through favourable lease agreement, owing to its strategic role as a dedicated funding arm of IR, according to analysts.

The government as part of the Union Budget for 2023-24 has allocated negligible extra budgetary resources for IR, indicating it will not consider borrowing money to fund its capital expenditure. Due to this, IRFC’s disbursements stood nil till date in the current financial year.