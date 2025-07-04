Bumper debut: Neetu Yoshi shares list at 40% premium, beat IPO GMP forecast

Neetu Yoshi IPO listing: Shares of Neetu Yoshi made a positive debut on the BSE SME on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹105 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹30 per share, or 40 per cent, over the issue price of ₹75.

Neetu Yoshi IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Neetu Yoshi were trading at around ₹93.5 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹18 or 24.67 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Neetu Yoshi IPO details The SME offering, which closed for subscription on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, comprised an entirely fresh issue of 10.27 million equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component, aggregating to ₹77.04 crore. ALSO READ | Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9% It was offered at a price band of ₹71–₹75 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The Neetu Yoshi IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 119.19 times. The basis of allotment was finalized on Wednesday, July 2. Neetu Yoshi proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the setting up of a new manufacturing facility as well as for general corporate purposes.