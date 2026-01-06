HDFC Bank down 5% in 2 days, falls below 200-DMA: analysts decode strategy

HDFC Bank share price today

A sharp decline in HDFC Bank shares has weighed on the Indian stock markets over the past two days. On Tuesday, HDFC Bank share price declined 2.2 per cent, taking its two-day slide to 4.5 per cent. From its record high level of ₹1,020 (touched on October 23, 2025), the stock has slipped 6.3 per cent.

By comparison, the BSE Sensex index has eased 0.9 per cent in two days.

Analysts attribute the sudden downtrend in HDFC Bank stock to two major reasons: profit booking by foreign investors, and panic selling by domestic investors following the lender's third quarter (Q3FY26) business update.

"Investors have rushed to sell HDFC Bank shares post its Q3 business update. Though, to my mind, the numbers are not problematic. The loan and deposit growth has been decent for a giant like HDFC. What is weighing on the stock is huge selling by foreign portfolio and institutional investors (FIIs/FPIs), who have a significant shareholding in the bank," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equities, WealthMills Securities. HDFC Bank Q3 business update The country’s largest private sector lender's loan book recorded a growth of 11.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to ₹28.44 trillion, during the October-December quarter (Q3FY26). HDFC Bank's deposit base, meanwhile, rose by 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹28.59 trillion in Q3FY26.

Accordingly, the bank's credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio inched up to 98.5 per cent at the end of Q3FY26 versus 98 per cent in Q2FY26 and 95 per cent in Q1FY26. A higher CDR, typically, restrains a bank's ability to extend loans, curtailing its growth. Notably, the concern has surfaced at a time when the management aims to outpace systemic credit growth by the next financial year (FY27). Bathini, however, noted that a CDR of 99 per cent is "not a big concern" for a giant like HDFC Bank. "Investors should avoid panic selling in HDFC Bank as the lender enjoys a strong balance sheet. Besides, we are entering a phase of credit uptick. Banks like HDFC will, eventually, enjoy the benefits of an easing monetary policy cycle," he said.

A note by global brokerage Macquarie echoed similar views. According to the brokerage, CDRs have shot up across the board in Q3FY26, taking the metric to an all-time high of over 81 per cent. Contained CDR aspirations, Macquarie said, will have to take a back seat if loan growth is seen as a priority. HDFC Bank investment strategy As a strategy, analysts suggest investors 'hold' HDFC Bank shares in their portfolio, or gradually 'add' the stock on dips as the lender may continue to underperform the market as long as FPIs/FIIs remain net sellers of Indian equities.

"The overall market sentiment has been negative due to FPIs' outflows, which has been denting HDFC Bank's performance," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. FPIs have already sold Indian equities worth ₹3,015 crore in January 2026, after offloading a record ₹1.7 trillion in calendar year 2025. They held around 48.37 per cent stake in HDFC Bank at the end of September quarter (Q2FY26). Given a decent Q3 business update, investors can gradually accumulate the stock on dips, Khemka advised. HDFC Bank stock: Tech outlook With today's fall, HDFC Bank stock has dipped below its long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time in nearly 10 months (since March 11, 2025).

Generally, 200-DMA is considered as a key long-term indicator, with stocks trading above the same enjoying bullish (positive) sentiment and vice versa. The above daily chart shows that HDFC Bank's 200-DMA stands at ₹965. Besides, the stock has also slipped below other key averages - 20-DMA, 50-DMA and 100-DMA, which stand at ₹990, ₹994 and ₹983, respectively. "The 20-, 50- and 100-DMAs are clustered in the ₹985 – ₹990 zone and are acting as a strong overhead resistance, indicating supply at higher levels," Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking As long as the stock trades below ₹980 – ₹990, the technical view remains cautious, and a sustained move above this resistance zone would be required to improve the overall structure.