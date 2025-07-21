Mastek shares soar 9% as Q1 profit jumps 29%; Earnings breakdown here

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and have recovered over 38 per cent from their April lows. The counter has fallen 9 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mastek has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,429.61 crore.

Mastek Q1 results

Mastek reported a 28.74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹92.05 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹71.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 12.52 per cent to ₹914.70 crore from ₹812.89 crore a year ago.

The company also reported a 10.8 per cent increase in Ebitda at ₹137.3 crore, compared to ₹123.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The growth in Q1 was led by strong performance in the UK and Europe, driven by momentum in healthcare and secured government services, according to Umang Nahata, chief executive officer at Mastek. "The US business witnessed headwinds in some accounts; however, pipeline and order backlog remain strong."