Mastek shares soar 9% as Q1 profit jumps 29%; Earnings breakdown here

Shares of Mastek surged over 9 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 29 per cent jump in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

The software and consulting firm's stock rose as much as 9.28 per cent during the day to ₹2,725 per share, the highest level since February 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 8 per cent higher at ₹2,701 apiece, compared to a 0.30 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:08 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and have recovered over 38 per cent from their April lows. The counter has fallen 9 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mastek has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,429.61 crore.

Mastek Q1 results

Mastek reported a 28.74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹92.05 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹71.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 12.52 per cent to ₹914.70 crore from ₹812.89 crore a year ago.

The company also reported a 10.8 per cent increase in Ebitda at ₹137.3 crore, compared to ₹123.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The growth in Q1 was led by strong performance in the UK and Europe, driven by momentum in healthcare and secured government services, according to Umang Nahata, chief executive officer at Mastek. "The US business witnessed headwinds in some accounts; however, pipeline and order backlog remain strong."