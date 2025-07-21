Aadhar Housing Finance at record high, rallies 20% in 1 month; buy or sell?

Aadhar Housing Finance share price today

Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance hit an all-time high of ₹525.65, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock price of the housing finance company surpassed its previous high of ₹516.65 touched on September 24, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 81,627 at 09:30 AM.

In the past one month, Aadhar Housing Finance has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as compared to 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Aadhaar Housing - Improvement in asset quality

In the January to March quarter (Q4FY25), Aadhar Housing Finance saw a healthy improvement in Stage 3 assets while 30+ Days Past Due (DPD) improved by 17bps. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) on Stage 3 fell by 110bps to ~34 per cent while PCR on Stage 2 inched-up by 144bps to 12.9 per cent. The company does not see any asset quality issues arising from the Tamil Nadu ordinance as recoveries have been normal till now. Credit cost for the quarter at 12bps vs 38bps in Q3. The company guides for Stage 3 in the range of 1.1-1.15 per cent.

Sequential strong disbursement, better than our expectations, led to healthy and in-line asset under management (AUM) growth. Aadhar clocked ~21 per cent YoY growth (better than ~18 per cent growth reported by Aavas). Some miss on earnings basis flat NII and higher opex partially negated by higher other income and benign credit cost. We expect ~20 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on growth and earnings to sustain over FY26-FY27 with RoEs of ~16-17 per cent," analysts at DAM Capital said in the Q4 result update. The brokerage firm has a target price of ₹535 on the stock.

Housing finance market overview Government-backed schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and refinancing from the National Housing Bank (NHB) continue to provide an essential cushion for first-time homeowners, ensuring inclusivity in credit growth. Asset quality remains solid, with housing finance continuing to be one of the most secure lending segments. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) for housing loans stood at only 1.3-1.4 per cent in 2024-25, much lower than the NPAs in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) or auto finance sectors. India’s housing sector benefits from strong structural growth drivers. These drivers continue to shape demand and create long-term opportunities across the market.

Aadhar Housing Finance in its FY25 annual report said, mortgage penetration remains low, with a Mortgage-to-GDP ratio below 11 per cent, highlighting credit expansion potential. The government programmes have enhanced housing finance access for underserved segments. Household incomes are rising, and the shift to nuclear families is increasing the demand for independent housing and lending conditions remain stable, and controlled interest rates keep home loans affordable. Q1 results on July 25, 2025 Aadhar Housing Finance has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 25, 2025 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results along with the limited review report of the joint statutory auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).