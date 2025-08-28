Stocks to Watch today, Aug 28: IndiGo, Power Grid, Oil India, BPCL, RVNL

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open weak on Thursday as markets reopen after Wednesday’s holiday, weighed down by the implementation of US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs from August 27, putting pressure on export-focused stocks.

Amidst this, GIFT Nifty was down 58 points, at 24,673, as of 7:55 AM on Thursday, August 28.

That said, Asia-Pacific markets were buzzing in trade on Thursday as investors weighed the Bank of Korea’s latest policy decision. The central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.5 per cent for a second straight meeting, in line with expectations, despite ongoing uncertainty in the country’s trade outlook. Among regional indexes, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.28 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.24 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading flat.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street closed higher, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high, up 0.24 percent, ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report. The tech-focused Nasdaq added 0.21 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.32 per cent. Earlier on Tuesday, August 26, the markets witnessed a sharp sell-off as benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower by over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session: BSE: The exchange has announced that the boards of its wholly owned subsidiaries — BSE Investments Limited (BSEINV) and BSE Administration and Supervision Limited (BASL) (collectively referred to as the "Transferor Companies") — have approved the initiation of a merger with BSE Technologies Private Limited (BTPL), also a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Limited and the proposed transferee company. The merger is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGO): The Rakesh Gangwal family is likely to sell up to a 3.1 percent stake in IndiGo through block deals, with the offer size estimated at ₹7,027 crore and a floor price of ₹5,808 per share, according to media reports. SMS Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical company has announced the successful closure of the recent USFDA inspection at its Central Laboratory Analytical Services, Gagillapur, Hyderabad, with the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The inspection, conducted from June 23 to June 25, 2025, concluded with zero Form 483 observations, as previously intimated to the stock exchanges. The company has received the EIR with “No Action Indicated” (NAI) status, marking the closure of the audit.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has informed the exchanges that the High Court of Telangana has granted an interim stay on the impugned order under Section 148A(3) and on the income tax reassessment notice under Section 148 of the Act, until the next date of hearing, after it appealed in the court. Oil India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): Oil India, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have formalised a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) at the BPCL Corporate Office to establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC). The JVC will create a gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh, including the establishment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the provision of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. for undertaking projects in the railway and allied infrastructure sectors. A joint venture company (JV Company) shall be incorporated subject to approval of RVNL’s Board of Directors and other statutory approvals. The proposed shareholding of RVNL and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. will be 51 percent and 49 percent respectively. SBI Cards and Payment Services: India's largest pure-play credit card issuer has launched the 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card' in alliance with Flipkart. Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has been declared the successful bidder under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding to establish an Inter-State Transmission System for the project named “Transmission system strengthening at Davanagere for Integration of RE generation” on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.