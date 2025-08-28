Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

S&P Global expects Indian banks' margins to recover in H2 FY26 after RBI's 100 bps rate cut hit Q1 earnings, with SBI, ICICI posting profit growth and asset quality seen healthy

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Manojit Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Net interest margins (NIMs) of banks are expected to improve from the second half of the current financial year ending March 2026, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The recovery comes after a sharp reduction in NIMs following the Reserve Bank of India’s 100 basis points cut in the policy rate.
 
State-run Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, as well as private peers HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, reported a fall in net income during the quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
 
“Four of the top six Indian banks reported a decline in net income in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, partly due to a 100 basis point reduction in benchmark interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India. State Bank of India reported net profit of ₹212.01 billion for the April-June quarter, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year. Private sector lender ICICI Bank logged a 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹135.58 billion,” S&P Global Market Intelligence noted.
 
 
SBI, the country’s largest lender, maintained its NIM guidance of about 3 per cent for FY26 after reporting NIM of 2.77 per cent in Q1, compared with 2.99 per cent a year ago. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, saw its margin slip to 3.49 per cent from 4.06 per cent. Punjab National Bank reported NIM of 2.43 per cent compared to 2.76 per cent.
 
On the asset quality front, some banks reported marginal deterioration and increased provisioning, the report added. However, S&P Global emphasised that the asset quality of Indian banks would remain healthy, reflecting structural improvements and strong economic prospects.
 
Earlier this month, S&P Global Ratings upgraded ratings of 10 Indian banks and said it expects India’s sound economic fundamentals to drive growth over the next two to three years. The agency noted that Indian banks are expected to maintain adequate asset quality, good profitability, and stronger capitalisation over the next 12–24 months, despite some stress pockets.
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

