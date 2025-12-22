Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

Shares of aerospace & defense company Apollo Micro Systems rose as much as 4.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹249.80 per share after the company announced that it has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT). So far during the trade, a combined total of 2.1 million shares worth ₹52 crore exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today before trading was halted.

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (“the Company”), in the ordinary course of business, has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT) relating to Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems and EO Tracking Systems for DEW, subject to the fulfilment of prescribed conditions," the company said in an exchange filing on the BSE.

Here are the details of ToTs received: Transfer of Technology – Multi-Channel 10 kW Laser DEW System DRDO Lab: Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad Transfer of Technology – EO Tracking System with EO Sensors for DEW DRDO Lab: Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, these systems use high-powered lasers to inflict damage on targets. Compared to traditional weapons, which mainly rely on physical impact and kinetic energy, DEWs use directed energy to heat and destroy or damage the target. They have diverse military applications, offering rapid and precise strikes against threats such as UAVs, missiles, and small vehicles. The most important aspect of DEWs is that they can be used in all warfighting environments.