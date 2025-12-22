Home / Markets / News / Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

Company has received approvals from DRDO)for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT) relating to Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems and EO Tracking Systems for DEW

stock market
Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of aerospace & defense company Apollo Micro Systems rose as much as 4.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹249.80 per share after the company announced that it has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT). So far during the trade, a combined total of 2.1 million shares worth ₹52 crore exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today before trading was halted.
 
"Apollo Micro Systems Limited (“the Company”), in the ordinary course of business, has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT) relating to Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems and EO Tracking Systems for DEW, subject to the fulfilment of prescribed conditions," the company said in an exchange filing on the BSE.
 
Here are the details of ToTs received:
 
Transfer of Technology – Multi-Channel 10 kW Laser DEW System
DRDO Lab: Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad
 
Transfer of Technology – EO Tracking System with EO Sensors for DEW
DRDO Lab: Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun
 
According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, these systems use high-powered lasers to inflict damage on targets. Compared to traditional weapons, which mainly rely on physical impact and kinetic energy, DEWs use directed energy to heat and destroy or damage the target. They have diverse military applications, offering rapid and precise strikes against threats such as UAVs, missiles, and small vehicles. The most important aspect of DEWs is that they can be used in all warfighting environments.
 
These technologies will enable Apollo Micro Systems to design, manufacture, and support critical DEW subsystems for defence applications, enhancing indigenous capability in advanced weapon systems.
 
Commenting on the development, Karunakar Reddy, managing director, said, “These technologies strengthen our ability to deliver indigenous, high-technology solutions aligned with national defence priorities. Our company is currently developing critical Anti-Drone Systems under the ‘Make’ category for the Indian Armed Forces, wherein both soft-kill and hard-kill solutions, including rocket-based interceptors, are being developed to counter swarm drone threats. The Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) technologies received through these Transfers of Technology will serve as an additional capability, complementing our ongoing development efforts, particularly in view of the rapidly evolving threat landscape posed by aerial systems."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allcargo Terminals share price rises 4% on December 22; Here's why

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Infosys shares hit an over 9-month high as US subsidiary settles lawsuit

Rites signs MoU with Botswana Government, stock gains 3%; check details

Jupiter Wagons spikes 12% as promoters buy additional stake; details

Topics :DRDOApollo Micro Systemsdefence firmsdefence stocksMarket news

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story