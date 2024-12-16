Here's why Best Agrolife share was buzzing in trade on December 16; details

Best Agrolife share price: Agrochemical Pesticide manufacturer Best Agrolife shares soared up to 6.52 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 645 per share on Monday, December 16.

The rally in Best Agrolife share price came after the company announced that it has been assigned a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India for an invention, “Syndergistic Pesticidal Composition” for 20 years, commencing from June 29, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

In an exchange filing, Best Agrolife said, “We are pleased to inform you that Best Agrolife Limited has been assigned a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India for an invention entitled “Syndergistic Pesticidal Composition” for the term of 20 years commencing from June 29, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.”

Best Agrolife financial performance

Best Agrolife posted a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 94.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs Rs 94.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).

The company’s total income slipped to Rs 747.6 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 808.4 crore in the Q2FY24.

On Q2FY25 performance, Vimal Kumar, managing director of Best Agrolife said, “The company has delivered a strong performance in Q2FY25, capitalising on favourable market conditions and executing our strategic shift toward branded soles.”

He added, "Our commitment to enhancing brand visibility and expanding our market presence has yielded positive results, contributing significantly to both top-line and bottom-line growth."

About Best Agrolife

Best Agrolife is a among the leading agrochemical companies in India, recognised for its innovative crop protection and food safety solutions.

Established in 1992, the company has grown to become one of the top 15 agrochemical companies in the country.

Best Agrolife is dedicated to supporting farmers with a wide range of products, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and public health products. Its popular brands, such as CUBAX POWER, CITIGEN, PYMAX, PYDON, THRONE, and DIRON, have earned a reputation for quality and effectiveness in the agricultural sector.

The company operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. The facilities have a combined technical manufacturing capacity of 7,000 MTPA and a formulation manufacturing capacity of 30,000 MTPA, ensuring the production of high-quality agrochemical products.

Furthermore, the company invests heavily in innovation, focusing on the development of patented molecules and advanced agricultural practices. By prioritising sustainability, Best Agrolife aims to provide farmers with effective solutions that boost crop productivity while minimising environmental impact.

Best Agrolife market capitalisation is Rs 1,489.38 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of Best Agrolife is Rs 878.95 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 453.75 apiece.

At 2:03 PM, Best Agrolife shares were trading 4.03 per cent higher at Rs 629.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent lower at 81.728.87 levels.