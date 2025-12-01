Here's why Dynamic Cables share price is buzzing in trade on December 1

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Dynamic Cables share price today: Dynamic Cables shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, December 1, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 10.36 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹364.75 per share.

Around 12 noon, Dynamic Cables shares were trading 5.58 per cent higher at ₹348.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 85,682.74 levels.

What drove Dynamic Cables shares higher today?

Dynamic Cables shares moved northward after the company received approval from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the manufacturing and supply of ACSR & AL59 (up to 61 strands) conductors for its manufacturing plant.

In an exchange filing, Dynamic Cables said, “We would like to inform you that the Company has received approval from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the manufacturing & supply of ACSR & AL59 (up to 61 strands) conductors for its manufacturing plant situated at A-129, A-129A, A130, SKS Industrial Area, Reengus, Sikar, Rajasthan - 332404.” ALSO READ | Tejas Networks rises 6% on receiving ₹84.95 crore under PLI scheme Dynamic Cables revealed that this approval is expected to boost its eligibility for participation in future Power Grid projects and may support additional business development opportunities. Dynamic Cables Q2FY26, H2FY26 results Dynamic Cables Limited (DCL) reported a strong set of numbers for Q2FY26, with robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth across key metrics.

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, rose 20 per cent to ₹282 crore, supported by healthy operational performance. Operating profit increased 30 per cent to ₹31 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 42 per cent to ₹20 crore. Operating margin improved to 11 per cent, up from 10.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. For the half year ended September 30, 2025, revenue stood at ₹544 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Operating profit grew 27 per cent to ₹58 crore, and profit after tax jumped 49 per cent to ₹38 crore. The company’s operating margin for H1FY26 improved to 10.6 per cent, compared to 10.3 per cent in H1FY25. Strong profitability was supported by controlled finance costs, stable depreciation, and improved efficiencies.

“We are pleased to share that our company continues to demonstrate a sustained growth trajectory, building on the momentum of previous quarters. The growth is supported by robust capabilities and a healthy order book, signifying high business visibility and customer confidence. We remain deeply committed to maintaining financial discipline and healthy operational margins as we scale our business. During the quarter, we witnessed a significant uptick in capex spending by both government and private sectors, driven by increased investments to meet the rising demand for power,” said Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables on the company's Q2 and 1st half of FY26 performance.