Here's why GSK Pharma share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14

GSK Pharma share price: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) shares were in demand on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 8.46 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,026.20 per share.

What sparked the up move in GSK Pharma share price?

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), GSK Pharma reported a revenue of Rs 966 crore, a like-to-like growth of 6 per cent. The profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 260 crore.

Meanwhile, the company reported full year revenue of Rs 3,723 crore, a growth of 9 per cent from FY24. The PAT before exceptional items (bei) zoomed 32 per cent to Rs 915 crore, and Ebitda margins expanded 500 basis points (bps) to 31.4 per cent.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, "Our diversified portfolio of General Medicines, Specialty, and Vaccines has shown improved growth due to sustained innovation, enhanced Healthcare Professionals (HCP) engagement and rapid digital acceleration. This has enhanced reach, expanded coverage, and provided a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers. Our key brands, including Augmentin, Calpol, Ceftum, T-Bact, and Trelegy, have played a significant role in driving growth throughout the year. Shingrix is experiencing increased adoption, driven by heightened awareness and our efforts to develop the adult vaccination ecosystem in the country."

“We remain committed to delivering sustained above-market growth and strong shareholder returns. In FY2025-26, we will continue to focus on our innovative portfolio through the launch of our oncology assets,” Akshikar added.

Furthermore, the company revealed that it is on track to launch Zejula (Niraparib), a PARP inhibitor for ovarian cancer and Jemperli (Dostarlimab), an immunotherapy approved for the second-line treatment of endometrial cancer.

GSK Pharma dividend, record date

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 42 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of members at 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Company has fixed Friday, May 30, 2025, as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for FY25.

About GSK Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare company specialising in vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicines.

It operates under GSK plc, a British multinational pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in London.

GSK India, a subsidiary of GSK plc, is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and marketing of vaccines and medicines, with a strong focus on infectious diseases, HIV, oncology, and immunology.