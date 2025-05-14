Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows gap-up open for Nifty, Sensex; Apr CPI, Q4 nos in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher amid positive global cues, led by easing trade tensions between the two largest economies of the world
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 14, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to track upbeat global cues, including a ramp down in trade tensions between the US and China that saw both the countries reduce tariffs on each other's good over the weekend.
Investors will also digest domestic retail inflation data for April that slipped to 3.16 per cent, from 3.34 per cent in March, apart from awaiting wholesale price inflation data scheduled for release later today. Fourth quarter results, MSCI rejig for May, trading activities of foreign institutional investors, and global market moves will also be on their radar.
In that backdrop, at 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,735.5, around 100 points ahead of Nifty futures last close.
In other news, a slowdown in corporate earnings in recent quarters has started showing in underlying earnings per share (EPS) and valuation ratios of benchmark equity indices such as the Nifty 50. The index underlying EPS is up just 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y during the earnings seasons so far. The index ended with an EPS of ₹1,071.4 on Tuesday, up from ₹1,023 at the end of May last year and ₹1,066 at the end of December last year. READ MORE
Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed regulatory relaxations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing solely in Indian government bonds under the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and Fully Accessible Route (FAR). READ MORE
8:21 AM
As of today, May 14, 2025, BEL's share price has broken out above a 'trendline' on the daily chart and is trading near its lifetime high. Positive momentum is observed across the defence sector, which could further support this upward movement. The rising ADX line confirms the strength of the current uptrend. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook, stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia's trading guide, May 14
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy BEL (CMP: ₹335)
8:14 AM
Technical analysis suggests a 'buy' for City Union Bank. The stock has broken out of a weekly 'symmetrical triangle' pattern and is trading near its 52-week and all-time highs, supported by key moving averages.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: City Union Bank, BEML shares flash 'Buy' signal; check target price, upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Recommendation for May 14, 2025: Buy City Union Bank (CMP: ₹190)
Positive indicators include a weekly RSI above 50 and a MACD above its equilibrium and signal line. The daily chart also shows a bullish 'higher top and higher bottom' formation. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: High valuation may cap significant upside in ABB India's stock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ABB India experienced a disappointing performance in the January-March quarter (Q1 CY25) due to lower revenue booking. Notably, the process automation segment saw a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue decline as customers postponed deliveries, negatively impacting both Ebitda and earnings growth.
Despite this, ABB India's order inflow remained stable at ₹3,750 crore, showing a 4 per cent Y-o-Y increase and boosting the order book to ₹9,960 crore (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y). ABB India operates on a January-December fiscal year. READ MORE
8:08 AM
This rally is reflected in defence-focused mutual funds, which include the active HDFC Defence Fund (AUM ₹5,487.27 crore) and passive schemes from Motilal Oswal, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and Groww, collectively managing ₹9,133.82 crore.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence funds: Enter via SIP with 10-year view to manage valuation risk
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty India Defence Total Return Index (TRI) has significantly outperformed the broader market recently, surging 27.4 per cent in the last three months compared to the Nifty 50 TRI's 8.2 per cent gain.
These funds invest in defence equipment and related stocks. Kaustubh Belapurkar of Morningstar Investment Research India notes the Nifty India Defence Index's concentrated and top-heavy nature, along with a limited number of listed companies in the sector. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposes relief for FPIs investing in govt bonds under VRR, FAR
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposed on Tuesday to ease regulations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who exclusively invest in Indian government bonds through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and Fully Accessible Route (FAR).
The regulator suggested simpler registration and compliance for a new FPI category, termed IGB-FPIs, specifically for government bond investments. This identification will occur during registration, and existing FPIs can also switch to this category to benefit from the relaxed rules. READ MORE
7:54 AM
So far this earnings season, the Nifty 50's underlying EPS has grown by only 4.7 per cent year-on-year, marking its slowest growth since 2017, excluding the Covid-impacted period of 2020.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 EPS grew just 4.7% in March quarter, slowest pace since 2017
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A recent deceleration in corporate earnings is now impacting the underlying earnings per share (EPS) and valuation ratios of key equity indices like the Nifty 50.
The index closed Tuesday with an EPS of ₹1,071.4, a modest increase from ₹1,023 at the end of May last year and ₹1,066 at the end of December. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSCI May Rejig: Coromandel, Nykaa make the cut into Global Standard Index
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global index provider MSCI announced in its latest semi-annual review the inclusion of Coromandel International Ltd. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa's parent company) in its MSCI Global Standard Index.
The changes, effective at the close of trading on May 30, 2025, will not involve any deletions from the index, the company stated early Wednesday. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today, May 14: Tata Motors, HAL, Eicher, Lupin, Airtel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel's net profit soared by 432 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹11,022 crore. The telecom giant also reported a robust 27 per cent increase in its revenue from operations, climbing to ₹47,876.2 crore compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.57 per cent, while the Topix declined 1.05 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was higher by 0.67 per cent and the Kosdaq was flat with a positive bias b 0.02 per cent.
Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was flat with a negative bias, down by 0.1 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.16 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was lower by 0.21 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are mixed on Wednesday.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices closed on a mixed note overnight, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.72 per cent to close at 5,886.55, the Nasdaq Composite climbing 1.61 per cent to end at 19,010.08, while the Dow Jones dragging 0.64 per cent to close at 42,140.43.
Meanwhile, US stock futures were flat with a negative bias.
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:23 AM IST