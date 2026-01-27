Here's why Highway Infrastructure share price rose 7% in trade on Jan 27

Shares of the infrastructure development and management company Highway Infrastructure were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, January 27, after the company announced the commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2026.

Following the news, the company's share price climbed as much as 6.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹54.28 per share on Tuesday, January 27.

Though the counter has pared the gains partially, it continues to see solid buyer interest. At 12:02 PM, Highway Infrastructure shares were exchanging hands at ₹52.20, higher by 2.86 per cent from its previous close of ₹50.75 per share. The benchmark, NSE Nifty50, meanwhile was trading at 25,111, higher by 63 points or 0.25 per cent.

Highway Infrastructure announces operational update The northward movement in the Highway Infrastructure share price came after the infrastructure development and management company announced the commencement of toll operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh, effective January 23, 2026. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the project covers 355.0 km to 437.5 km (aggregate length of 82.5 km) on NH-16, a key north–south national highway corridor connecting major economic hubs across southern and eastern India. Kaza Toll Plaza has one of the highest toll collections amongst the public-funded plazas in South India.

"This commencement marks the execution of HIL's first-ever toll operations contract of this scale, with a total contract value of ₹328.77 crore, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It is also the largest single toll operations mandate executed by the Company to date, representing a significant scale-up in its tolling vertical," the company said in an exchange filing. As per the Letter of Award, HIL will operate the toll plaza for a one-year period, translating a marquee order win into immediate operational activity and revenue generation.