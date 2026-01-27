Adani Enterprises shares jump 6% on multiple triggers; group stocks rebound

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after its defence subsidiary made an additional acquisition in a flight simulation firm, while it also announced a pact with Embraer SA to build aircraft in India.

The Adani Group flagship's stock rose as much as 5.8 per cent during the day to ₹1,973.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since November, 2025. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹1,960 apiece, compared to a 0.27 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:07 PM.

Shares of the company bounced back after a 10 per cent fall on Friday and currently trade at 9.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Adani Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.26 trillion.

On Tuesday, Adani Ports and Adani Green gained over 4 per cent, while Adani Energy Solutions was up 3.5 per cent. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power shares rose over 2.5 per cent.

Why did Adani Ent shares rally?

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd., along with its subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions, has completed an additional stake acquisition in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, taking its effective shareholding to 72.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, Jeet Adani told reporters that Adani Defence and Brazil’s Embraer SA will set up an aircraft manufacturing facility in India. The partners are yet to decide the type of aircraft to build as part of this pact, Embraer’s commercial aviation chief executive officer Arjan Meijer said at the event, the report added.

Adani Group shares under pressure last week

Last week, shares of Adani Group companies came under pressure amid reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) has asked a US court for permission to personally email summons to Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme.

Adani Group has called the allegations "baseless" and said that it would seek "all possible legal recourse" to defend itself. It had not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment on the latest SEC filing, dated January 21.

Adani Enterprises Q2 recap

Adani Enterprises reported an 83.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,198 crore, from ₹1,741.75 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 335.5 per cent from ₹734.41 crore.

Adani Enterprises' revenue from operations in Q2FY26 stood at ₹21,248.51 crore, down 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.3 per cent sequentially. The firm's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹3,902 crore, down 10 per cent from ₹4,354 crore in Q2FY25.