Arisinfra Solutions' shares gain 3% on strategic alliances; details here

Arisinfra Solutions share price advanced 3.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹166.75 per share on the NSE

Arisinfra Solutions Share Price Today: Shares of organised construction materials and services network supplier Arisinfra Solutions wwere ruling higher on the Bourses on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the company announced that its subsidiary has strategic partnerships with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru-based Amogaya Projects.  Following the news, the company's share price advanced 3.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹166.75 per share on the NSE. 
 
Arisinfra Solutions, through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Private Limited (Unitern), has announced strategic partnerships with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru-based Amogaya Projects, further strengthening its integrated model across material supply and value-added services.
 
"The collaboration with Transcon Group combines Transcon’s legacy of premium, sustainable real estate development with Arisinfra’s integrated, technology-led solutions ecosystem. Both organizations will work closely to optimize project timelines, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate value realisation across Transcon’s portfolio. The engagement is expected to contribute ₹9.6 crore in incremental Ebitda over the next five months, underscoring the structured, high-impact, and profit-accretive nature of this partnership," the company said in a release. 
 
“This new engagement with Transcon,” Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO of Arisinfra Solutions, said, “marks a defining moment in Arisinfra’s journey. It builds on our earlier ₹340 crore materials value realization and demonstrates how our integrated model — combining strategic advisory, financial structuring, and operational excellence — can unlock substantial value for our partners. The anticipated incremental Ebitda addition of up to ₹9.6 crore in the next five months highlights the strength and profitability of our approach as we continue to transform how value is created in real estate.”
 
He continued, “Our partnership with Amogaya in Bengaluru brings this vision to life — managing the entire value chain under one integrated platform, from sales and marketing to materials supply. It reflects how Arisinfra is building a full-stack real estate business that delivers real results for developers.”
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

