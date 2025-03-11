Here's why Indoco Remedies shares were under pressure on March 11; details

Indoco Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies shares were under pressure on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as the scrip tanked up to 5.89 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 218 per share.

The fall in the share price came after the company announced that its Clinical Research Organisation, AnaCipher, located at Hyderabad, has received one Form 483 at the end of the inspection by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The USFDA has completed its 5-day comprehensive USFDA inspection, the company said in a statement. The on-site inspection was conducted from March 3, 2025 to March 7, 2025, by investigators from Bioresearch Monitoring Program (BIMO) and Office of Study Integrity & Surveillance (OSIS) of US FDA.

The inspection covered both clinical and bioanalytical phases of three Bioavailability and Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies submitted by clients to the USFDA.

"This is an exciting step in our journey of excellence and a validation of our adherence to applicable regulations and maintaining the highest standards in delivering quality services to our clients." said Aditi Kare Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies.

About Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies is a fully integrated, research-driven pharmaceutical company with a robust global footprint.

With an annual turnover of $212 million and a workforce of over 6,000 employees, including more than 400 skilled scientists and field staff, the company is backed by a strong human capital foundation.

The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities, comprising 7 for Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) and 4 for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), all supported by a cutting-edge R&D Centre and a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) facility. These facilities have received approvals from major regulatory bodies, including the US FDA and UK MHRA.

Moreover, Indoco Remedies develops and manufactures a wide array of pharmaceutical products catering to both the Indian and international markets. It generates over 106 million prescriptions annually, reaching more than 235,000 doctors across various specialties.

It also operates 8 domestic marketing divisions and boasts a strong brand portfolio in therapeutic areas such as Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Anti-Infective, Stomatologicals, Ophthalmic, Nutritionals, Cardiovascular, Anti-Diabetics, Pain Management, and Gynaecology.

Prominent brands from Indoco Remedies include Cyclopam, Febrex Plus, Sensodent-K, Karvol Plus, ATM, Oxipod, Cital, Sensoform, Sensodent-KF, Aloja, Glychek, Kidodent, Subitral, Rexidin, MCBM 69, Methycal, Dropizine, Noxa, Homide, and Cal-Aid.

The market capitalisation of Indoco Remedies is Rs 2,068.66 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.