Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NAPS Global India IPO listing: Shares lists at Rs 108 per share on BSE SME

NAPS Global India IPO listing: Shares lists at Rs 108 per share on BSE SME

NAPS Global India IPO listing: With a issue price of Rs 90 per share, NAPS Global India IPO opened on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and concluded on Thursday, March 6, 2025

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NAPS Global India IPO listing: NAPS Global India shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. On BSE, under the SME segment, NAPS Global India listing price was Rs 108, reflecting a listing gain of 20 per cent or Rs 18, as against the issue price of Rs 90 per share.
 
NAPS Global India IPO listing performance was above the grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, NAPS Global India IPO GMP (grey market premium) was flat, as per sources tracking grey market activities.
 
With a issue price of Rs 90 per share, NAPS Global India IPO opened on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and concluded on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, March 7, 2025.
 
 
NAPS Global India IPO was a fixed price issue of  Rs 11.88 crore, with entirely fresh issue of 1.32 million shares. The lot size was 1600 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was Rs 1,44,000. A high net-worth individual (HNI), on the other hand, would require a minimum of Rs 2,88,000 for a minimum of 2 lots, or 2,400 shares. 

Also Read

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Anupam Rasayan rises 3% on inking Rs 922-crore LoI with Korean MNC

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Broking stocks under pressure; 360 One, Geojit, JM Financial fall up to 8%

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Why are midcap, smallcap indices underperforming today? Details here

stock market, market, stock brokers

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock soars 9% in weak market; nears 52-week high

 
The public issue IPO received a lackluster response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.19 times.
 
NAPS Global India intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund the working capital requirements of the company. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 
Cameo Corporate Services Limited was the registrar for the IPO, while Aryaman Financial Services Limited was the book-running lead manager.
 
NAPS Global India is a wholesale importer of textiles, offering a wide range of fabrics and garments, such as cotton, velvet, and knitted materials. With a strong presence across India and an extensive supplier network in China and Hong Kong, the company primarily serves garment manufacturers in India through a business-to-business model. In addition to fabrics, NAPS Global India also supplies home textile products.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 22,400; IndusInd cracks 18%; ICICI Bank up 2%

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to pull out from both Indian debt and equity markets, driven largely by rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar.

Global funds' asset under custody see second-worst plunge amid market rout

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Wall St bleeds; Japan GDP; IndusInd Bk; NAPS IPO

IndusInd Bank

Stocks to Watch, March 11: IndusInd Bank, Gensol, BEL, Syngene, NTPC, FSL

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Asian shares slide as market selloff deepens on US economic growth worries

Topics : Buzzing stocks IPO Calendar IPO GMP IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs initial public offerings listing stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE SME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon