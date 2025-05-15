Here's why Marksans Pharma share price increased over 2% in trade on May 15

Marksans Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma shares rose up to 2.18 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹243.40 per share on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

However, at 11:20 PM, Marksans Pharma shares pared gains and were trading merely 0.08 per cent higher at ₹238 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent lower at 81,247.08 level.

Why led to the up move in Marksans Pharma share price?

The northward move in Marksans Pharma came after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorisation for the product Gabapentin 50 mg/ml oral solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA).

In an exchange filing, Marksans Pharma said, “Marksans Pharma hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited has received marketing authorisation for the product Gabapentin 50 mg/ml oral solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.”

Gabapentin is commonly used to treat epilepsy and nerve pain. In epilepsy, it’s believed to work by calming abnormal electrical activity in the brain that leads to seizures. It’s also effective for managing nerve pain, which may result from conditions such as diabetes, shingles, or physical injuries.

Marksans Pharma results

Marksans Pharma will release its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results on May 19. The board will also consider recommending a dividend on the equity shares for FY25.

In Q3FY25, Marksans Pharma’s operating revenue stood at ₹681.8 crore, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven growth across key markets, led by US region

The gross profit stood at ₹383.5 crore, up 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with a gross margin expansion of 279 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 56.2 per cent. The growth was attributed to softening of raw material prices and a better product mix, the company said in a statement.

About Marksans Pharma

Marksans Pharma, based in Mumbai, specialises in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, all of which are approved by regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA.

Marksans Pharma offers a diverse product portfolio across key therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and anti-allergies. These products are marketed worldwide.

The market capitalisation of Marksans Pharma is ₹10,785.30 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.