Here's why Marksans Pharma share was buzzing in trade on March 20

Marksans Pharma shares in focus: Pharmaceutical major Marksans Pharma shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as the stock increased up to 4.10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 215.50 per share, on BSE.

The uptick in the Marksans Pharma share price came after its manufacturing facility located at Plot A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa was approved by Australian TGA, for manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations in Solid Dosage Forms of Tablets and hard Capsules for Australian markets.

Marksans Pharma, via an exchange filing said, “Marksans Pharma hereby announces that its manufacturing facility located at Plot A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa has been approved by Australian TGA for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations in Solid Dosage Forms of Tablets and hard Capsules for Australian markets.”

The products will be manufactured at the Verna, Goa facility, and will be marketed & distributed in Australian markets through the Company’s subsidiary Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Ltd.

Last month, Marksans Pharma said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received Marketing Authorisation for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg Film-coated Tablets (Bell's Healthcare Dual Action Pain Relief 200 mg/500 mg Film-coated Tablets).

Marksans Pharma Q3 financial performance

Marksans Pharma reported strong performance in its Q3 results, with operating revenue at Rs 681.8 crore, marking a 16.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This was driven by growth across key markets, particularly the US region.

The company posted a gross profit of Rs 383.5 crore, reflecting a 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase, accompanied by a gross margin improvement of 279 basis points (bps), at 56.2 per cent. The increase in margins was attributed to the softening of raw material prices and an improved product mix.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 138.8 crore, a 4.3 per cent increase from the previous year, with an Ebitda margin of 20.4 per cent.

About Marksans Pharma

Based in Mumbai, Marksans Pharma is among the leading players in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, all of which are approved by major regulatory bodies such as the USFDA, UK MHRA, and Australian TGA.

The company offers a broad product portfolio that spans several key therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and anti-allergies, with these products being marketed across the globe.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of Marksans Pharma stood at 9,697.70 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Marksans Pharma share’s 52-week high is Rs 358.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 130.15 apiece.

At 12:30 PM, Marksans Pharma share price was trading 3.38 per cent higher at Rs 214. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.69 per cent higher at 75,966.99.