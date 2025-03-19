Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marksans Pharma up 3% as arm secures marketing authorisation for Baclofen

Marksans Pharma up 3% as arm secures marketing authorisation for Baclofen

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Marksans Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma shares were in demand on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 2.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 208.70 per share. 
 
The northward move in Marksans Pharma came after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received Marketing Authorisation for the product Baclofen 10 mg Tablets from UK MHRA. 
 
In an exchange filing, Marksans Pharma said, “Marksans Pharma hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited has received Marketing Authorization for the product Baclofen 10 mg Tablets from UK MHRA.” 
 
Baclofen is a medication that helps relax specific muscles in the body. It alleviates muscle spasms, cramping, and tightness caused by conditions such as multiple sclerosis or spinal injuries.
 
 
Last month, Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received Marketing Authorisation for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg Film-coated Tablets (Bell's Healthcare Dual Action Pain Relief 200 mg/500 mg Film-coated Tablets).

Marksans Pharma Q3 results 
 
Marksans Pharma’s operating revenue stood at Rs 681.8 crore, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven growth across key markets, led by US region 
 
The gross profit stood at Rs 383.5 crore, up 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y, with a gross margin expansion of 279 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 56.2 per cent. This growth is attributed to softening of raw material prices and a better product mix, the company said in a statement. 
 
Moreover, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 138.8 crore, up 4.3 per cent annually, with a margin of 20.4 per cent.
 
About Marksans Pharma 
 
Marksans Pharma, based in Mumbai, specialises in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, all of which are approved by regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UK MHRA, and Australian TGA.
 
Marksans Pharma offers a diverse product portfolio across key therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and anti-allergies. These products are marketed worldwide.
 
The market capitalisation of Marksans Pharma is Rs 9,396.35 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
Marksans Pharma share’s 52-week high is Rs 358.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 130.15 apiece.
 
At 1:06 PM, Marksans Pharma share price was trading 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 205.85. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 75,522.59.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

