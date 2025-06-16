Here's why Omaxe share price is buzzing in trade today; key details inside

Omaxe share price: Realty firm Omaxe shares were in demand on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, June 16, 2025, with the stock zooming up to 14.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹107.98 per share.

Why were Omaxe shares in demand today?

Omaxe shares gained after the company announced the launch of its latest integrated township project, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries.

The project is located on GT Road, about 12 minutes from the Golden Temple, and spans 260 acres—127 acres of which will be developed in the first phase with an investment of over ₹1,000 crore. This launch is part of Omaxe’s broader expansion strategy in Punjab, where it already operates in six cities including New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Derabassi, Amritsar, and Bathinda. The first phase is expected to take around four years to complete and is being funded through internal accruals. The company has also secured financial closure for the project and may explore additional funding options for later phases.

New Amritsar benefits from ongoing infrastructure projects, including the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar Ring Road, which will improve connectivity. The city’s airport is also undergoing a ₹300 crore expansion. Moreover, Omaxe has received RERA registration and all necessary approvals. The first phase includes residential plots of 300, 500, and 1,000 sq. yards, along with commercial areas, a school, clubhouse, and other infrastructure. About Omaxe Omaxe was founded in 1987 by first-generation entrepreneur Rohtas Goel, initially focusing on construction and contracting. The company ventured into the real estate sector in 2001 and became publicly listed on both the BSE and NSE in 2007.