Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

Valued at around ₹14.69 crore, the SME offering is a book-building issue and comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares. Samay Project Services IPO is available at a price band of ₹32–34 per share, and a lot size of 4,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

The unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34 per share in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Samay Project Services IPO remains nil on Monday, June 16.

A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares of Samay Project Services IPO and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,36,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high-net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,72,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 8,000 equity shares.

Samay Project Services IPO timeline

The public offering will remain available for subscription till Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Samay Project Services IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The successful allottees will receive Samay Project Services IPO shares in their demat accounts by Friday, June 20, 2025.

Shares of Samay Project Services are slated to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Samay Project Services IPO registrar, lead managers

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue of Samay Project Services IPO, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.