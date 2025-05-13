Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here
Paytm share price: Shares of Paytm, owned and operated by One 97 Communications, declined in trade on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the stock falling as much as 4.99 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹823.10 per share.
Around 27 million shares changed hands on the BSE at a price of ₹837 apiece as soon as the market opened.
Overall, on the BSE, 29.7 million shares worth ₹2,456.24 crore were traded. On the NSE, 13.5 million shares worth ₹1,142.03 crore had changed hands.
What triggered the decline in Paytm share price?
According to reports, Ant will sell the stake at a price of ₹809.75 per share. The identity of the buyer(s) has not been disclosed so far.
Paytm Q4 results
However, on a sequential basis, the loss widened from ₹208 crore reported in the December quarter. The increase was primarily due to a one-time expense related to employee stock options, which impacted the overall quarterly performance.
About Paytm
Paytm is a digital payments and financial services platform, offering a comprehensive suite of services to both consumers and businesses. It enables users to perform a variety of transactions, such as online and in-store payments, mobile recharges, utility bill payments, ticket bookings, and peer-to-peer money transfers.
Through its integrated ecosystem, Paytm has become a one-stop solution for everyday financial needs, majorly contributing to the adoption of digital payments across the country.
In addition to consumer services, Paytm supports businesses with digital payment solutions, helping merchants accept payments seamlessly through methods like QR codes, UPI, and card transactions.
The company also offers financial products through Paytm Payments Bank, including savings accounts, loans, and other banking services.