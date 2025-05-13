Home / Markets / News / Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here

At 9:37 AM, Paytm shares recovered partially from the day's low, and were trading 2.01 per cent lower at ₹848.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 81,888.09.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Paytm share price: Shares of Paytm, owned and operated by One 97 Communications, declined in trade on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the stock falling as much as 4.99 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹823.10 per share.
 
However, at 9:37 AM, Paytm shares recovered partially from the day’s low, and were trading 2.01 per cent lower at ₹848.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 81,888.09.
 
Around 27 million shares changed hands on the BSE at a price of ₹837 apiece as soon as the market opened.
 
Overall, on the BSE, 29.7 million shares worth ₹2,456.24 crore were traded. On the NSE, 13.5 million shares worth ₹1,142.03 crore had changed hands. 
 

What triggered the decline in Paytm share price?

 
The drop in Paytm shares came after reports suggested that China’s Ant Group is set to offload a 4 per cent stake in the digital payments company for $242 million.

According to reports, Ant will sell the stake at a price of ₹809.75 per share. The identity of the buyer(s) has not been disclosed so far.
 
Previously, in August 2023, Ant had sold a 10.3 per cent stake in Paytm to the company’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma. As of March 2025, Ant, via its Netherlands-based arm Antfin, held approximately 9.85 per cent in One 97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company.  ALSO READ: Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock zooms 34% in 2 days on strong Q4 results
 

Paytm Q4 results

 
Paytm reported a reduced year-on-year consolidated loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The digital payments company posted a net loss of ₹540 crore for the January–March period, improving slightly from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
However, on a sequential basis, the loss widened from ₹208 crore reported in the December quarter. The increase was primarily due to a one-time expense related to employee stock options, which impacted the overall quarterly performance. READ MORE
 

About Paytm

 
Paytm is a digital payments and financial services platform, offering a comprehensive suite of services to both consumers and businesses. It enables users to perform a variety of transactions, such as online and in-store payments, mobile recharges, utility bill payments, ticket bookings, and peer-to-peer money transfers. 
 
Through its integrated ecosystem, Paytm has become a one-stop solution for everyday financial needs, majorly contributing to the adoption of digital payments across the country.
 
In addition to consumer services, Paytm supports businesses with digital payment solutions, helping merchants accept payments seamlessly through methods like QR codes, UPI, and card transactions. 
 
The company also offers financial products through Paytm Payments Bank, including savings accounts, loans, and other banking services. 
First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

